IS THE AMOUNT OF BRL 1,294 PAID TODAY (10/05)? See WHO RECEIVES, PIS TABLE and PIS 2023 CALENDAR

Private sector employees from all over Brazil are waiting for payment of PIS base year 2021.

In theory, this PIS payment should have been held in this year 2022.

In this article, see Latest news of PIS and:

PIS PAYMENT IN DELAY

O Social Integration Program (PIS) is delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic, as explained above.

O PIS in 2021PIS base year 2021 haven’t had yet payment schedule formalized by the federal government.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador) hopes to hold a meeting with the federal government, still in 2022, to clarify and organize the payment schedule for the PIS.

If it is not paid in 2022, which looks like it will, the payment of the PIS base year 2021 should be promoted in 2023.

If held next year, employees will receive a higher amount.

HIGHER VALUE PIS BASE YEAR 2021

O payment of PIS base year 2021 is done next year.

This happens because the payment of PIS is related to the value of minimum wage.

This year, the federal government sent a proposal that provides for the minimum wage of BRL 1,302.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who meet the following requirements are entitled to PIS:

  1. They received up to two minimum wages;

  2. They performed any paid activity for at least 30 days a year;

  3. Have updated data in the registry;

  4. They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

