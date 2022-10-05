Is today! Cast celebrates premiere of TV version of Verdades Secretas 2; check it out | Secret Truths

Is today! It’s not long before the premiere of TV-only version of “Secret Truths 2”, this night Tuesday, 10/4 right after the “Reporter Profession” and the cast is already looking forward to meeting Angel (Camila Queiroz), Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and the whole network of mystery and seduction of the plot. Come check it out with us so, how is the expectation for tonight!

Do you know who is waiting for you tonight? Herself: Angel! Camila Queiroz chose several backstage images of the recordings to invite the public to watch the premiere of the TV version of “Verdades Secretas 2”. Take a look!

“I chose some behind the scenes videos to invite you to watch this magnetic and intense plot. I’m suspicious to say how much I love and am proud of this project that crossed my heart from the beginning. For those who have watched the entire soap opera on @globoplay, you can’t stop watching this exclusive version for tv. Angel is waiting for you 👼🏼🤍”, wrote the actress.

The actor who brings the fun Visky to life is in Peru, but he didn’t disconnect from tonight’s pumped-up premiere. Rainer posted photos of an old shoot with Visky’s blue hair and a poster of “Verdades Secretas 2” next to the Portuguese Maria de Medeirosa Blanche.

“It’s today my dears!!! Visky goes into action on national television on the @tvglobo screen. We are waiting for you!!”, wrote Rainer.

the new face Moon/Lara, or rather, the actress who gives life to her, Júlia Byrro, is “freaking out”, as she told us. Júlia has made several posts talking about the character and the emotion of seeing herself on the small screen again, now on open TV.

“Oh, people, this feeling is inexplicable, a mixture of anxiety with joy, fulfillment and a lot of longing for Larinha and all this plot. !” she commented.

Also on the air on “Mar do Sertão”, Sergio Guizé celebrated Ariel’s debut on open TV:

“Ariel coming! Secret Truths 2, premieres today, right after Profissão Repórter on Globo. ❤️‍🔥”

Erika Januza used a scene from Laila to celebrate the premiere of the TV version of “Verdades Secretas 2”. The actress said that she misses the directors of the plot and invited everyone to grab the popcorn and sit in front of the small screen soon.

“Look who’s arriving tomorrow full of gas and adrenaline 🫣 LAILA!

MODEL, WIFE OF ARIEL, DOMINATED BY BLANCHE, CREATED BY @walcyrcarrasco directed by @amoramautner and other amazing directors that I even miss!

SECRET TRUTHS 2 is coming to @tvglobo in an exclusive version for OPEN TV! Who didn’t like it on Globoplay, now is the time. Grab the popcorn and let’s go!” she wrote.

About to debut in “Travessia”, Romulo Estrela used the stories to celebrate the return of Christian to the small screens. The investigator is on, huh!

“Today has the premiere of Verdades Secretas 2 for those who didn’t check it out on Globoplay. Cristiano is getting there, man…,” she said.