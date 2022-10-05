Isis explodes with Lou, who has an unexpected reaction | come around

04 Oct Tuesday

Moa remains unconscious after the accident and everyone worries about the stuntman. Italo tells Anita that the formula that Bob Wright took abroad could be the same one involved in Clarice’s death. Jessica has a nightmare about Duarte. Bob arrives from a trip and goes straight to Andrea. Anita omits from Italo what Clarice told her about the formula. Fernanda, Célia’s daughter, is encouraged to learn that Rebeca is rich and could be her sister. Joca tries to get closer to Nadir, but she ignores her ex-husband. Nadir and Milton look at each other with interest. Isis is bothered to see Lou as a soloist. Moa asks to talk to Hugo. Rico and Ítalo meet Bob at Teca and Gustavo’s house. Pat arranges a massage with Anita.

