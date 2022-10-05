Isis explodes with Lou, who has an unexpected reaction | come around

Pregnant with the choreographer, Isis goes to see him dance and comes across Olivia’s daughter (Paula Braun) in the soloist position.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Isis (Mika Makino) explodes with Lou (Vitória Bohn) – Photo: TV Globo
Remember the beef involving Lou, Isis and Renan
Papa Renan and Isis dreamy
Isis is surprised by Lou’s presence and complains to Renan, who dumps her:
“The soloist’s place was always Lou’s, you were the understudy.”
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Renan (Bruno Fagundes) dumps Isis (Mika Makino) — Photo: TV Globo
Revolt and feeling of loss
Alone with Lou, Isis shows her anger.
“Everything was beautiful without you, everything was fine… but you had to go back to see Renan drooling over you”, explodes Isis.
Lou argues that she came back not for Renan, but for Olivia, and the pregnant ballerina despairs at the prospect of being left behind.
“What will happen to me? I’m talking about what fascinates Renan. I won’t be able to dance anymore, I won’t climb the ropes anymore. I’ll get worse and worse. It’s gravity and pregnancy taking away my shine”, she says. , in tears.
Lou intervenes and says that despite being betrayed by Isis and Renan doesn’t want any harm, and points out that the baby that unites the dancer with the choreographer has nothing to do with it.
“Your son just wants to be loved”, emphasizes Lou, who gets a hug from his rival.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, after a tense conversation, Isis (Mika Makino) hugs Lou (Vitória Bohn) — Photo: TV Globo
The scenes will air in this Tuesday’s chapter, 4/10, of Cara e Coragem.
04 Oct
Tuesday
Moa remains unconscious after the accident and everyone worries about the stuntman. Italo tells Anita that the formula that Bob Wright took abroad could be the same one involved in Clarice’s death. Jessica has a nightmare about Duarte. Bob arrives from a trip and goes straight to Andrea. Anita omits from Italo what Clarice told her about the formula. Fernanda, Célia’s daughter, is encouraged to learn that Rebeca is rich and could be her sister. Joca tries to get closer to Nadir, but she ignores her ex-husband. Nadir and Milton look at each other with interest. Isis is bothered to see Lou as a soloist. Moa asks to talk to Hugo. Rico and Ítalo meet Bob at Teca and Gustavo’s house. Pat arranges a massage with Anita.
