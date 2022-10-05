Italy asked for Robinho’s extradition despite not having the address

The Italian Ministry of Justice took eight months between the conviction of former player Robinho and Ricardo Falco and the officialization of the extradition request because the Brazilian Federal Police did not inform Italy of details of where the two lived. The request was signed by Justice Minister Marta Cartabia at the end of September and sent through diplomatic channels to the Brazilian government. The document follows the procedure established by the bilateral agreement for international cooperation between the two countries.

Robinho and Falco were sentenced on January 19 of this year to nine years in prison in a closed regime for having gang-raped a 23-year-old girl on the night of her birthday, in January 2013. According to an Italian justice source, the PF informed Interpol only the player’s city of residence and stated that he would provide the full address only after receiving the extradition request. “We don’t understand the reason for this, but we sent the request,” the source explained to UOL.

The extradition, however, will not happen because Brazil does not extradite its citizens. The source at the ministry stated that “if it is denied, we will proceed with the request to transfer the execution of the sentence, as was done in the case of Narbondo”.

Uruguayan-Brazilian colonel Pedro Antonio Mato Narbondo was ultimately sentenced by the Italian justice to life imprisonment in July 2021, for multi-aggravated voluntary manslaughter and forced disappearance of political opponents of his country’s dictatorship.

After denying the extradition request, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice stated that Italy could request the transfer of execution of sentence under Law 13.445/2017, the Migration Law. This would open a gap for the detention of Robinho and Falco in a Brazilian penitentiary.

In the case of the Uruguayan soldier, his sentence would be reduced to 40 years, as the Brazilian Constitution does not allow for the death penalty or life imprisonment. The Italian government, through diplomatic channels, already sent a letter to the Brazilian Ministry of Justice in May, in which it asks what documents are needed for the former colonel to serve his prison sentence in Brazil.

Victim’s lawyer celebrates

“Although we have waited all this time and we know that Brazil will probably not extradite them, we are hopeful that the feminist movement will put pressure on the Brazilian government so that the sentence is served in the country and that the process against the others four finally starts in Italy,” said Jacopo Gnocchi, the victim’s lawyer.

The lawyer refers to four other Brazilians who were with Robinho and Falco and who were also denounced, but were not prosecuted because they were not in Italy at the time the investigations were concluded and could not be notified. Their case is currently on hold.