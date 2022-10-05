Ituano contests Cruzeiro and says it uses visitor space in Mineiro

photo: Staff Images/Cruise In front of Ituano, Cruzeiro will try to beat the attendance record of the new Mineiro

Ituano formalized to Cruzeiro, this Tuesday (4), the denial about the change of space destined to the visiting fans in the duel this Wednesday (5), at 21:30, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 33rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. According to the São Paulo club, no agreement was made authorizing the change.

“Ituano FC formalized the denial to Cruzeiro about the space destined for the visitor for this Wednesday’s game. Ituano will use the space and did not make an agreement”, informed Galo de Itu.

The São Paulo team contests Raposa’s initiative to move the fans to the box area to expand the capacity of Cruzeiro in the stadium. The change would be an attempt by the Minas Gerais club to beat the attendance record of the new Mineiro, since 61,600 tickets were put on sale.

In previous Serie B games, Cruzeiro did not use this strategy. The biggest audience from heaven in the competition was in front of Vasco, in the 31st round, when the Gigante da Pampulha registered 59,204 attendees.

“We provided a box or two for the Ituano crowd and we managed to take advantage of all the Mineiro seats. So this is the big move for us to beat the new Mineiro’s historic record”, explained Ronaldo Fenmeno live on Twitch, this Tuesday. fair (3).

The biggest crowd in the new Mineiro belongs to rival Atltico, which took 61,573 people to a 4-3 victory over RB Bragantino, on December 5th of last year. At the time, because of COVID-19 restrictions, there were no visiting fans at the stadium.

So far, more than 50 thousand tickets have been sold for Cruzeiro x Ituano.

Sought by the report, Cruzeiro said that, for now, it would not comment on the subject.