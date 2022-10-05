Jade Picon talks about the expectation of her debut in Travessia: ‘I’m not afraid of anything’ | TV & Famous

Jade Picon is feeling emotional for her debut as an actress in Travessia, the new 9 o’clock soap opera. On the afternoon of this Tuesday, 10/4, the cast and backstage of Glória Perez’s plot were presented to the press. .
jade, who lives chiara in the plot, she said that she is very nervous with the expectation of her debut:
“I almost had a thing of shaking, crying… It’s a lot of emotion in my first soap opera. I’m very anxious!”, she said.
Despite the excitement, he does not lack courage for the new challenge:
“It’s all part, it’s proportional. Both the good things that come with the responsibility of the job, and the complicated things that are the bones of the job. Since I left Big Brother Brasil I try to focus on the good things. fan that accompanies me. I wasn’t alone, I never felt helpless.”
Jade Picon — Photo: Gshow
“Of course, now, with the soap opera, I’m going to deal with another proportion, something I’ve been dealing with since I was 12 years old with the internet. It’s as if I already had a basis to face it. Now it’s strength in the wig. of living a dream of mine for what others would say or criticize. It’s about me being okay with myself and leaning on who’s with me.”
“I’m not afraid of anything, everything is a challenge. I have to be psychologically prepared well to face whatever comes.”