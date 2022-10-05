Jade Picon’s Room in ‘Travessia’ follows her real-life ego

*From the editorial staff of Splash

TV Globo invited 80 journalists and digital influencers to visit Projac, where they were able to see the setting of the house of Chiara, Jade Picon’s character in “Travessia”, a 9 pm soap opera that premieres next Monday (10).

O Central Splash showed first-hand some images of Chiara’s house and bedroom. It is possible to see on one of the walls of the room, above the head of the bed, some paintings with photos of the character.

Presenter Chico Barney opined that the room follows the same ego as the new actress in real life.

It’s the same obsession that Jade Picon has in real life. She once recorded a video where she was in a house full of pictures of herself as well. Chiara will be a simple challenge for Jade Picon.

Chico Barney also criticized the fact that the network has not yet released much information about the history of Gloria Perez’s plot. Jade Picon has been one of the main focuses of the promotion of “Travessia”.

We still know very little about the novel. Globo’s fear of telling the story of this soap opera is a bad sign. All we see are images of the Jade Picon and the promise that the soap opera starts on Monday. I would like to know more.

