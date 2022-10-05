Jessica Beatriz, daughter of singer Leonardo, responds to criticism after plastic surgery | celebrities



Jessica Beatriz Costa, daughter of singer Leonardo, responds to criticism about plastic surgery – Reproduction / Instagram

Rio – The daughter of singer Leonardo, Jessica Beatriz Costa, used social networks, last Monday, to rebut criticism about her before and after the silicone prostheses, placed in August this year. On Instagram, the 28-year-old was accused of omitting liposuction, as in the images, she appears to have lost weight.

“I understand that there are people who haven’t followed me for a long time, but those who follow me know that I lost more than 30 kg last year. I have before and after in my feed. It was without lipo, bariatric and without any surgery”, he began. the influencer via stories. “I don’t think it’s bad when people say, ‘Have you had lipo?’ or ‘Did you have bariatric surgery’?. I don’t think it’s bad! What I think is bad is the intonation of people who say: ‘Without lipo it’s impossible’. It’s not impossible. I just did the breast. You have no idea how discouraging these comments are. people. They are people who have no idea what I went through to lose weight”, he said.

Leonardo’s daughter added that if she could, she would also have had a lipo, but it would be impossible to perform two surgeries at the same time, because of her heart problem. In addition, the influencer explained that this procedure alone would not be enough to resolve the issue of excess skin that was left on her body after the weight loss process.

“If I had the possibility of having the lipo done along with this one, I would have done it. But I can’t just do the lipo. As I lost a lot of weight, I have to have a tummy tuck. I lost a lot of weight and I have a lot of skin”, he said, adding a justification about of the purple mark that appears in one of the photos, in the region of his rib. “Already the purple mark […] I was really purple because in my post, I didn’t stay quiet. It’s normal. If I’d had lipo, I’d probably be wearing a jumpsuit (strap) and not just a bra,” she said.

Finally, Jessica confirmed that she is indignant for saying, without evidence, that she is lying about having a plastic surgery. “And another thing, if I had done it, I would say it, and it’s something I want to do. When I do it, when I’m able to do it, health condition and such, because I really can’t do it all together, it’s too dangerous. But when I do, I’ll share everything with you. What makes me angry is the person coming to comment on something that is not true. I’m pissed*!”, he concluded.