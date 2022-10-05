Joelma’s daughter, Natalia Sarraff loses 20 kilos in six months, separates after 11 years and celebrates a new phase: ‘Everything is better’

A 180 degree turn. That’s what happened in the life of Natalia Sarraff, eldest daughter of singer Joelma. The veterinarian, now on the board of her mother’s production team, looks like a different person after losing 20 kilos in six months. “That’s what everyone says. That I’m someone else. A year ago I decided to be ashamed of myself and take care of myself”, she says proudly.

Natalia changed her diet, cut out what she calls junk, and started working out more often. “Today I have a healthy and balanced diet. But I also allow myself to have a day of standing in the jackfruit”, she says: “I’ve become the boring party, but I’m not the type to get into other people’s dishes”.

Natalia Sarraff: before and after Photo: rep instagram

Along with the body change, Natalia underwent non-invasive procedures on her face and harmonized her smile with contact lenses. After reaching 58kg, she wanted to make a dream come true: “I had a lipo lad and put 240ml of silicone in my breasts”.

Natalia Sarraff Photo: rep instagram

The image reflected in the mirror has only done her good. “Not just me. I’ve inspired a lot of followers and that’s the best part. It’s really nice to see people stimulated with my change”, he guarantees.

Natalia Sarraff and Joelma Photo: rep instagram

With the new habits and new body also came the divorce after an 11 year relationship. “It wasn’t a cause, it was a consequence. We haven’t been well for a while,” admits she, who split in June. A few months ago, Natalia started dating the director of her mother’s videos, Ricardo Lago, and she doesn’t shy away from saying that even her sex life has improved after the healthy choices she made to take care of her appearance. “Everything is better. My word for today is gratitude.”