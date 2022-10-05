John Kennedy scores a goal in Fluminense’s victory in the Copa do Brasil sub-20; video | fluminense

Striker John Kennedy scored a great goal in Fluminense’s victory over Cruzeiro for the Copa do Brasil under-20, on Tuesday afternoon, at Estádio das Laranjeiras, for the first game of the round of 16 of the competition.

In the 18th minute of the first half, Xerém’s promise advanced alone on the left, got the better of three scorers and opened the scoring of the match, which ended with a 4-2 tricolor victory. The other goals of Flu were scored by João Neto and Isaac, who hit the net twice.

Great goal! John Kennedy scores in the game Fluminense x Cruzeiro Sub-20

– Thank God I was able to leave with a beautiful goal. A nice team game. I left with a little cramping, but nothing more. I think this question of playing in the professional and going down is all Fluminense. So, as a whole, in the professional, under-23 or under-20, I’m going to fight, I’m going to run and do my best for Fluminense’s shirt – declared John Kennedy after the game.

+ John Kennedy is removed from Fluminense and is training with the under-20 in Xerém

1 of 3 John Kennedy scores a great goal for Fluminense’s under-20 — Photo: Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense John Kennedy scores a goal for Fluminense’s under-20 – Photo: Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense

+ Read more news from Fluminense

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Seen as one of the main promises of the current generation of the “Moleques de Xerém”, John Kennedy has 37 games and six goals for the Fluminense professional, but has not yet scored this season. After living prominent moments in the first team in 2021, the young man lost ground. Coach Fernando Diniz even said at a press conference that he has been talking and trying to help the striker.

The goals of Fluminense 4 x 2 Cruzeiro for the Copa do Brasil U-20

John Kennedy is still under-20 age. The striker was removed from the professional squad and returned to training with the Moleques de Xerém in early September. Back in the basic categories, the striker has been standing out among young people of the same age.

The return game between Fluminense and Cruzeiro for the Copa do Brasil under-20 takes place next Monday, at 17:00, at SESC Alterosas.

🎧 Listen to the ge Fluminense podcast 🎧

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv