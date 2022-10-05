Jolie says Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and suffocated her son during a fight – 04/10/2022

Angelina Jolie has filed a lawsuit against Brad Pitt amid a legal battle over Château Miraval, a French winery the former couple bought more than a decade ago.

The lawsuit, obtained by the website Variety, brings the actress’ legal team revealing new details about an alleged fight that occurred between the former couple and their children on a plane in September 2016.

Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie earlier this year, accusing her of violating “contractual rights” after she sold her half of Château Miraval without his knowledge.

Jolie’s lawyers now allege that discussions with Pitt’s team over the sale of his side of the company were cut short after he demanded she sign “a confidentiality agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking out of court about the physical abuse.” and emotional attitude of Pitt against her and her children”.

According to the lawsuit, “Pitt choked one of the kids and hit another one in the face” as well as “grabbing Jolie by the head and shaking her” during the 2016 brawl.

Jolie’s lawyer claims the dispute started when Pitt accused her of being “very respectful” to her children. The two began to fight in the plane’s bathroom.

Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her against the bathroom wall. Pitt then punched the roof of the plane several times, prompting Jolie to come out of the bathroom.

Angelina Jolie’s Legal Team

As for Pitt’s alleged assault, the report says the following:

When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt attacked his own son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the plane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children ran and everyone tried valiantly to protect each other. Before it was all over, Pitt smothered one of the children and hit another in the face. Some of the kids begged Pitt to stop. Everyone was scared. many were crying

Angelina’s legal team Jolie

Jolie would have anonymously filed a lawsuit in 2016 in which she claimed she was assaulted by her “then-husband” on a private plane. The actress reportedly told an FBI agent that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and her children.

The agent concluded that he would not prosecute criminal charges, causing Jolie to anonymously file a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI, according to international media, to obtain documents related to the federal investigation against Pitt.