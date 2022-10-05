José Leôncio opens his pocket and gives Muda a gift

After Tenório’s death, Muda will have a new direction in Pantanal.

In the soap opera wetland, seedling (Bella Campos), spent the whole plot furious with the villain tenorio (Murilo Benício), for stealing his family’s land and being responsible for his father’s death. Before her mother died, she had promised that she would take revenge on the squatter in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

seedling always wanted to put an end to the crook, however, he never found someone who would. Even getting to collude with Juma (Alanis Guillen) the murder of the character of Murilo Benicio. However, they were advised against old man from the river (Osmar Prado) who said that his time would come in the nine o’clock soap Globe.

Impatiently, she muttered to herself. Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and even Tiberius (Guito) to finish off the villain of wetland. However, in the chapter that will be shown this Tuesday (04), according to a summary released by Globethe outsider will have her dream come true.

Alcides, zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) and the old man from the river will kill tenorio. Her revenge will come to an end, but not completely, as the land in Sarandi, which she believed to be her father’s, will be hers. Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

This land, which had been tenorioand passed to the name of Maria during the separation process. seedling without hope, he will be content to continue living in favor on the farm of José Leoncio.

It turns out that to the surprise of her friend’s Jumaeven with death knocking at the door, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), will surprise you with an unusual gift in wetland.

WILL OPEN THE POCKET

Despite being happy with the death of tenorio, seedling will also be sad not to have a place to call her own and to be able to raise her child, as she is pregnant with Tiberius.

Therefore, the king of cattle, always kind, will find out about the maid’s pregnancy and will make a point of calling the couple, telling the two that they can rest assured because they will be able to take care of the child.

José Leoncio will give them a piece of the land that was Jumaso that they build their family and have their own cattle raising in wetland. After that, the character Marcos Palmeira will marry Phylum (Dira Paes), and shortly afterwards he will suffer a massive heart attack and die, becoming the new Old River.