José Leôncio surprises, transforms Juma’s tapera and ‘changes fate’ of Muda and Tibério

The last week of the novel wetland comes with many surprises. In scenes scheduled to air, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will make an unexpected decision and give a new direction to the tapera de Juma (Alanis Guillen), who will be more adapted to the farm next to Jove (Jesuit Barbosa).

With this, the farmer will give a new direction to the old house of Gil (Enrique Diaz) and Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes). With this, José Leôncio will take the opportunity to surprise seedling (Bella Campos) and Tiberius (Guito), who will be reconciled after the death of tenorio (Murilo Benicio).

Happy with the return of the two, José Leoncio will give the piece of land so that the couple can have their own livestock. seedling and Tiberius will finish the new one together – and from a new house. In the last chapter of the plot, the young woman will also reveal that she is pregnant with her beloved.

In the final chapter of wetlandthree wedding ceremonies must take place: José Leoncio and Phylum (Dira Paes), Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Sister (Camila Morgado), and Thaddeus (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa). A day later, the farmer will die and will meet his father, the old man from the river (Osmar Prado).