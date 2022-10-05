Journalist Valmir Salaro reveals that he was threatened by Thiago Brennand after showing complaints | TV & Famous

Valmir Salaro , a journalist for Fantástico, was responsible for bringing the case of Thiago Brennand, accused of sexual assault and abuse, to the public. The report showed images from the security camera of a gym, in São Paulo, in which Helena Gomes is assaulted by the 42-year-old businessman on August 3. After this complaint, other women also claimed to have suffered physical, sexual, verbal aggression or threats from Thiago. He denies all charges.

At the Meeting with Patrícia Poeta, the presenter asked if the journalist also suffered threats from the businessman and he revealed that he did.

“I qualify it as a veiled threat because when we went to do the first story, I called him from the newsroom, he knew that these conversations were being recorded, we started talking to him in a civilized way because he was being accused of serious crimes. his right of reply and my duty, as a journalist, to seek him out so he can give his version.”

“He was very aggressive, he cursed me and insulted me, and, in a way, he made threats in this recording attacking everyone and disqualifying the victims. Then, in three messages he sent on his cell phone, he makes some threats”, he said.

The Meeting with Patrícia Poeta brought another victim of Thiago Brennand who preferred not to show his face for safety. She is a personal trainer and worked at a gym frequented by the businessman. The woman said she suffered threats and verbal abuse.

“It was horrible what happened to me, but they asked me not to do anything because he was very powerful and dangerous. He kept going to train and was intimidating me. Where I was, he would go and stare at me, waiting for me to leave. I was afraid and asked someone to accompany me to the parking lot. After a while, I couldn’t stand this situation and left that place, I moved to another city.”