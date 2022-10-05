Juliana Paiva comments on the end of the contract with Globo and mentions future projects

Juliana Paiva is a renowned Brazilian actress and face known by many viewers. The artist was in productions such as Workout, Totally awesome and The Force of Will and in recent weeks, took fans by surprise by announcing the end of the contract with Globe after 13 years at home.

This Tuesday (4), Paiva was at the Faustão in the Band and opened her heart about new career opportunities. The actress said that the end of the partnership came at a good time and that the market is heated. In the statements, juliana said she was excited about the new challenges and implied that she has no grudges with the carioca broadcaster.

“This freedom delights me. There are many possibilities, the market, thank God, is very hot and I think it is time to be able to venture”, declared. “I just ended my long term contract with Globeexclusivity contract, and that still allows me to go back to making soap operas, but I can also move through the streamings and making movies – which is something I really missed and couldn’t do because of the contract“, he stated.

Finally, she mentioned some future plans.”I have my personal projects that I can put on the market and I think that, more and more, people are consuming everything. It’s the internet running in parallel with what happens in TV and not movie theater. It is very rich artistically because it allows new challenges and new characters”, he concluded.