Juliano Cazarré says goodbye to Pantanal and moves followers with a statement: “It was special”

Actor said goodbye to friends and character in the plot

The actor Juliano Cazarre moved his followers on social media recently when he said goodbye to Pantanal and his friends in the plot. Through a publication, the artist commemorated the long-awaited scene of the death of tenorioplayed by Murilo Benicio.

In the caption of the video, Juliano commented on the scene, which caused a lot of repercussion on the internet, in a farewell tone: “Tenório clearly waited for the contact, the contact came… I will miss recording this soap opera, working with these friends. Pantanal was special”.

The actor also assured that the final stretch of the telenovela still promises strong emotions for viewers: “But there’s still a lot of emotion this week, guys. Stay with us, just”, he wrote, using the term that went viral among netizens and became a milestone in history.

With that, Pantanal begins to say goodbye to the audience, welcoming Crossingthe next prime-time soap opera on TV Globo and that will bring actors like Chay Suede, Giovanna Antonelli, Lucy Alves and the long-awaited debut as an actress in Jade Picon.

