Juliano Cazarré says goodbye to Pantanal and moves followers with a statement: “It was special”

The actor Juliano Cazarre moved his followers on social media recently when he said goodbye to Pantanal and his friends in the plot. Through a publication, the artist commemorated the long-awaited scene of the death of tenorioplayed by Murilo Benicio.

In the caption of the video, Juliano commented on the scene, which caused a lot of repercussion on the internet, in a farewell tone: “Tenório clearly waited for the contact, the contact came… I will miss recording this soap opera, working with these friends. Pantanal was special”.

The actor also assured that the final stretch of the telenovela still promises strong emotions for viewers: “But there’s still a lot of emotion this week, guys. Stay with us, just”, he wrote, using the term that went viral among netizens and became a milestone in history.

With that, Pantanal begins to say goodbye to the audience, welcoming Crossingthe next prime-time soap opera on TV Globo and that will bring actors like Chay Suede, Giovanna Antonelli, Lucy Alves and the long-awaited debut as an actress in Jade Picon.