Juliette bets on a dress à la Barbie at Gio Ewbank’s party and steals the show

Juliettesinger, took care of the look of the themed birthday party of Giovanna Ewbank, who turned 36 on September 14, but decided to celebrate only now. The beauty appeared in a pink dress, à la Barbie, and with a slit that almost showed too much.

“A doll”, “It’s a luxury”, “Who is this Barbie?”, “The most beautiful thing”, “How perfect”, soared the fans. The BBB champion still made several clicks with Rafa Kalimann and Manu Gavassi. Who also caused the look was Carolina Dieckmannwho literally bet on a ‘devil’ look and drew attention.

Giovanna Ewbank brought together many celebrities at the event, such as Deborah Seccowho recalled his times of Darlene in Celebrity, Iza, ludmilla and the ex-BBB Brunna Gonçalves, Mariana Ximenes, Pedro Scooby, DG and Paulo Andre and so many other celebrities.

Juliette accumulates more than 33 million followers on the social network and, recently, did not renew its contract with TV Globo.

Juliette. Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews

Juliette. Photo: Dilson Silva/ Agnews

Rafa Kalimann, Juliette and Manu Gavassi. Photo: Dilson Silva/ AgNews

