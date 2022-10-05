Juventude 2 x 2 Corinthians for the 30th round of the Brasileirão 2022

On an uninspiring night, Corinthians stumbled and ended up in a 2-2 draw against Juventude, today (4), at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in the opening of the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão was twice in front of the scoreboard, with goals from Giuliano and Yuri Alberto, but could not hold the advantage and saw the hosts equalize, first with Óscar Ruíz and then with Pitta.

With the result, Corinthians remains fourth, with 51 points, but could leave the G4 if Flamengo beat Inter tomorrow, at Maracanã. Already the team from Caxias do Sul continues to embitter the bottom, with only 20 points.

In the next round, Timão hosts Athletico-PR, at 9 pm on Saturday (8), at Neo Química Arena — this will be the club’s last commitment before the first game of the Copa do Brasil final against Flamengo, which will also be played in Itaquera, next Wednesday (12). Juventude will only return to the field on Monday (10), at 8 pm, when they visit Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

Who did well: Yuri Alberto

The striker phase is one of the best. He scored for the third consecutive game with a beautiful shot from outside the area.

Who was bad: Raul Gustavo and Gustavo Mosquito

The two goals from Juventude came out a lot because of their failures, the first being due to a pass error by the defender and the second due to a clumsy move by the attacker in the defensive field.

live from Corinthians

game chronology

Corinthians opened the scoring with a goal by Giuliano, in the 22nd minute of the first half, after a good collective play. Juventude equalized in the first minute of the final stage, with a goal by Óscar Ruíz, who had just entered the field. Yuri Alberto put Timão back in front at 8, after a beautiful finish from outside the area, but the team from Caxias do Sul left everything the same again at 16, with Pitta.

The Corinthians game

Unlike what was expected, coach Vítor Pereira climbed practically full force in Caxias do Sul. The only ones preserved were Fagner, who started on the bench, and Balbuena, cut by muscle discomfort, in addition to Fausto Vera, suspended. Timão followed the script of the last games and had a bad start in Alfredo Jaconi. Even without making an effort, he took advantage of his rival’s fragility to take the lead. When he had the advantage, he just managed and continued to produce little. He was punished for moments of inattention, and he stumbled again as a visitor.

the youth game

With Corinthians on an uninspiring day, Juventude showed resilience that was lacking in many moments of the Brasileirão to return to the game after being twice behind on the scoreboard, seeking a draw in both.

‘Luxury Reservation’ opens the scoring

Scorer of the Corinthians goal, Giuliano gained a chance among the holders because of Fausto Vera’s suspension and took advantage of it. The midfielder is always requested by Vítor Pereira and is the immediate replacement for Renato Augusto. Today, he played alongside him in the middle and was responsible for opening the scoring. He reached his sixth goal of the season and is behind only Róger Guedes (13) and Yuri Alberto (8).

Inattention costs Corinthians victory

Timão was twice in front, but could not hold the advantage against the lantern, largely because of the individual mistakes made in the goals scored by Óscar Ruíz and Pitta. The biggest flaws are by Raul Gustavo and Gustavo Mosquito.

Penalty but no…

The Corinthians fan had a moment of hope to get back in front of the scoreboard in the final stretch of the second half, when Jean Irmer put his hand on the ball inside the area. The referee awarded a penalty, which was annulled after a VAR check, which found Gil in an irregular position.

Mosquito almost redeems itself

Minutes after the canceled penalty, Gustavo Mosquito, who missed the second goal for Juventude, had the chance to put Corinthians back in front, but stopped on the post.

last minute cut balbuena

The Paraguayan defender traveled to Caxias do Sul, but was not even on the bench against Juventude. According to the club’s press office, because of a “muscle discomfort”. The problem had already been mentioned by Vítor Pereira after the victory against Cuiabá, last Saturday, and the coach chose to preserve it. At first, the defender does not worry for the finals of the Copa do Brasil.

DATASHEET:

YOUTH 2 x 2 CORINTHIANS

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 30th round

Date and time: October 4, 2022 (Tuesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhaes (Fifa/RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow cards: Ruan (JUV); Gil and Addon (COR)

goals: Giuliano (COR), at 23’/1ºT (0-1), Óscar Ruíz (JUV), at 1’/2ºT (1-1), Yuri Alberto (COR), at 8’/2ºT (1-2), Pitta (YU), at 16’/2nd (2-2)

YOUTH: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares (Paulo Henrique), Thalisson Kelven, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Elton (Jean Irmer), Jadson (Gabriel Tota) and Chico; Rafinha (Óscar Ruíz), Pitta and Capixaba (Ruan). Technician: Lucas Zanella (interim)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Bruno Méndez (Fagner), Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz (Adson), Giuliano and Renato Augusto (Cantillo); Gustavo Mosquito, Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes (Mateus Vital). Technician: Victor Pereira