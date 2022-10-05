Kalil criticizes Zema for supporting Bolsonaro against Lula: ‘Betrays these voters’

Kalil during a press conference on Sunday, after losing the Minas Gerais government election (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press) Alexandre Kalil (PSD) reacted to Romeu Zema (Novo)’s support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of this year’s presidential election. For Kalil, the re-elected governor “betrays” voters in Minas Gerais and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), with whom Bolsonaro will run for president.

“Zema had 2 million votes from Lula and in 48 hours he betrays these voters and our future president,” said Kalil, on Tuesday afternoon, on Twitter.

Zema had 2 million votes from the @LulaOficial and in 48 hours betrays these voters and our future president. %u2014 Alexandre Kalil (@alexandrekalil) October 4, 2022 Kalil was Zema’s main rival in the dispute for the Minas Gerais government this year. The PSD candidate, supported by Lula in Minas Gerais, had 35.08% of the valid votes (3,805,182 votes) and was defeated last Sunday (2), in the first round, to Zema, who totaled 56.18% ( 6,094,136).

Zema also beat Bolsonaro’s official candidate in Minas, Senator Carlos Viana (PL-MG), who had 7.23% (783,800). For the current president, the governor’s support is “decisive” for re-election.

Lula finished the first round of the presidential election ahead, with 48.43% (57,259,504), against 43.20% (51,072,345) for Bolsonaro. In Minas Gerais, the PT was also the most voted: 48.29% (6,094,136) to 43.60% (5,239,264) of the reelection candidate.