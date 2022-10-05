Kalil criticizes Zema for supporting Bolsonaro against Lula: ‘Betrays these voters’

Alexandre Kalil (PSD) reacted to Romeu Zema (Novo)’s support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of this year’s presidential election. For Kalil, the re-elected governor “betrays” voters in Minas Gerais and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), with whom Bolsonaro will run for president.
“Zema had 2 million votes from Lula and in 48 hours he betrays these voters and our future president,” said Kalil, on Tuesday afternoon, on Twitter.
Kalil was Zema’s main rival in the dispute for the Minas Gerais government this year. The PSD candidate, supported by Lula in Minas Gerais, had 35.08% of the valid votes (3,805,182 votes) and was defeated last Sunday (2), in the first round, to Zema, who totaled 56.18% ( 6,094,136).