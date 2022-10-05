Kalil criticizes Zema for supporting Bolsonaro against Lula: ‘Betrays these voters’

Kalil
Kalil during a press conference on Sunday, after losing the Minas Gerais government election (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD) reacted to Romeu Zema (Novo)’s support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of this year’s presidential election. For Kalil, the re-elected governor “betrays” voters in Minas Gerais and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), with whom Bolsonaro will run for president.

“Zema had 2 million votes from Lula and in 48 hours he betrays these voters and our future president,” said Kalil, on Tuesday afternoon, on Twitter.

Kalil was Zema’s main rival in the dispute for the Minas Gerais government this year. The PSD candidate, supported by Lula in Minas Gerais, had 35.08% of the valid votes (3,805,182 votes) and was defeated last Sunday (2), in the first round, to Zema, who totaled 56.18% ( 6,094,136).

Zema also beat Bolsonaro’s official candidate in Minas, Senator Carlos Viana (PL-MG), who had 7.23% (783,800). For the current president, the governor’s support is “decisive” for re-election.
Lula finished the first round of the presidential election ahead, with 48.43% (57,259,504), against 43.20% (51,072,345) for Bolsonaro. In Minas Gerais, the PT was also the most voted: 48.29% (6,094,136) to 43.60% (5,239,264) of the reelection candidate.

