‘Keto method’: learn how the UFC kingpin’s diet works – 10/04/2022

After suffering from health problems, UFC president Dana White decided to change his habits and claims to have lost 13.6 kg in 10 weeks. One of the measures that the former American boxer revealed to have adopted was the so-called ketogenic diet (nicknamed ‘keto’, in English), whose main characteristic is the low intake of carbohydrates.

Its name comes from the word “ketosis”, a kind of fat burning induced by radically cutting carbohydrates. By reducing this nutrient, which is the main supplier of glucose (which gives energy to cells), the body looks for other sources of fuel — mainly fat, which is the most ingested nutrient in the ketogenic diet.

The process, in addition to using body fat, gives rise to ketone bodies, molecules that interfere with hormones involved in appetite, such as ghrelin. Ketosis is the main asset of the ketogenic diet, which can vary in shape and calorie limit.

In general, carbohydrate consumption is below 50 g per day. To give you an idea, we normally eat about 200 g or more of the nutrient daily.

The ketogenic diet is different from the low carb diet, which has also gained a reputation for cutting down on carbs from the daily menu. In low carb, carbohydrate intake can reach 150 g per day, while in ketogenic the limit varies between 20 and 50 g.

How to do the ketogenic diet

First, you need to talk to a professional to understand your energy requirement, an individual measurement that takes into account factors such as age, gender, current weight, height, and physical activity level. From there, he may or may not set a daily calorie limit.

The main characteristic of the ketogenic diet is the low carbohydrate intake. Image: iStock

The menu is not pre-defined, but adapted to the tastes of each one, and is composed of meats and some derivatives — with the exception of milk —, vegetables at will and fats of any kind.

There is no exact number of meals per day, as each person feels hungry at different times. In order to induce ketosis, the body needs to spend time in a shortage of carbohydrates. Therefore, the diet has a minimum duration of 2 to 3 weeks, and can reach 6 months. In general, due to the severe restriction, the program lasts around 40 days.

Does it really help you lose weight?

Yes, for two reasons: as carbohydrates make up the majority of meals, cutting them reduces the calories consumed daily, leading to weight loss; moreover, ketosis consumes body fat, which also leads to rapid weight loss.

There are also other indirect benefits, such as a better action of insulin, the hormone that puts sugar into cells, and a decrease in glucose in circulation, which is good for diabetics.

Is she safe?

Yes, but with reservations. First, the diet cannot be done for a long time, as it is too restrictive. It is effective in the short and medium term, but the physiological mechanisms involved in it raise concerns. Therefore, it is essential that it be done only with specialized medical follow-up, in addition to a nutritionist.

Done on its own, the diet can only have temporary effects. In this case, the abrupt restriction can trigger peaks of eating that impair the fat burning process. Even because of this, after a while the breads, sugars and company return to the menu.

Total and prolonged restriction can still lead to binge eating. It is common for the famous rebound effect to occur, when the weight lost comes back at once due to the lack of maintenance of good habits.

Is it worth doing?

Yes, especially for those struggling with obesity and/or metabolic syndrome. As long as, as mentioned above, it is done with medical supervision and for no longer than six months.

But it’s worth saying that, as with most diets, the big problem with ketogenic is keeping the scales in place after it’s over.

Therefore, specialized monitoring is important: it will help to find a new food strategy to maintain the lost weight in the long term. Care begins when the restriction period is over, with the gradual and very well controlled reintroduction of carbohydrates.

*With information from the Ranking of Diets, by VivaBem.