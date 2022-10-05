Lack concentration? Goals conceded in the first minutes become routine in Corinthians games | Corinthians

The 2-2 draw against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, had an element that has been recurring in Corinthians games: a goal conceded in the first minutes of one of the two halves.

This Tuesday, it happened just after halftime, with just 56 seconds of ball rolling. Timão was winning by 1 to 0, returned to the field inattentive and, after a mistake by Raul Gustavo, Óscar Ruíz managed to tie the match, which would end in 2 to 2 in the end.

Coach Vítor Pereira, in a press conference, regretted the repetition of the problem:

– I would like to have the answer (to the problem), in fact there are already many games in which he starts badly either in the first or second half, and sometimes in the first and second. Deserves reflection. I’ve thought about it, I’ve talked to everyone. Today it happened again in the second half – lamented the coach.

Juventude x Corinthians: Timão made mistakes in Caxias do Sul — Photo: Antonio Machado/Futura Press

The situation had already happened in recent games. In the 2-0 against Cuiabá, Deyverson even opened the scoring at the beginning of the match, but the bid was annulled by an offside from the ex-palmeirense.

In the 2-2 draw against Inter, in Itaquera, Corinthians took the first goal, also with less than a minute into the game, scored by Alemão: the ball entered with 48 seconds.

A few days before, for the Copa do Brasil and also in a 2-2 draw, Timão suffered from this disease twice in the first duel against Fluminense, in the semifinal stage of the competition.

Paulo Henrique Ganso’s goal, from a penalty, was scored in the 4th minute of the game. Timão equalized, but on the return of the interval took the 2 to 1 also with a minute of game, marked by Arias. Róger Guedes, in the end, tied the duel.

