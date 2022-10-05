Last chapter of Pantanal: Zé Leôncio will recognize Velho do Rio in a painting; see exclusive footage from the scene and behind the scenes | wetland

José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) is preparing, in Pantanal, to solve one of his biggest dilemmas: seeing the image of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). In the last chapter of the nine o’clock soap opera, the cattle king will finally be able to see his father’s face and body in the painting that is in the living room of his house, after weeks with the light effect. The scene was recorded last Friday, in the Globo Studiosand gshow was there to keep an eye on everything.

In the first version of the novel, Zé Leôncio also recognizes the image of his father in the frame in the final moments of the plot, and will he die soon after? Will this happen again? Remember with us the outcome of 1990:

Without further suspense, let’s go to the moment when Zé Leôncio will see the image of his father on the board. Just a note: Velho do Rio will be included digitally, ok? Here are records of our team at the filming studios.

Marcos Palmeira talks to director Cristiano Marques about the scene — Photo: Roberto Teixeira/gshow

José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will finally see his father’s image on the board — Photo: Roberto Teixeira/gshow

Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will take the painting in his hand — Photo: Roberto Teixeira/gshow

Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will walk towards the sofa — Photo: Roberto Teixeira/gshow

Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be impressed with the discovery — Photo: Roberto Teixeira/gshow

