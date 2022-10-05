LATAM Pass offers up to 40% bonus on Km de Vantagens transfers

O LATAM Pass is offering up 40% bonus in transfers from Km of Advantages. Offer is valid until next Tuesday (11).

bonus

40% bonus – LATAM Pass Club subscribers

– LATAM Pass Club subscribers 30% bonus – all LATAM Pass customers

Bonuses can be awarded within 30 days of completing the purchase.

Promotional Lots

Plot 50 km

LATAM Pass Club – 40%

Transfer cost: BRL 335.00

LATAM Pass Points generated: 14,000

Cost per thousand points: BRL 23.92

Other LATAM Pass customers – 30%

Transfer cost: BRL 335.00

LATAM Pass Points generated: 13,000

Cost for every thousand points: BRL 25.76

Lot 75 km

LATAM Pass Club – 40%

Transfer cost: BRL 75.60

LATAM Pass Points generated: 2,800

Cost for every thousand points: BRL 27.00

Other LATAM Pass customers – 30%

Transfer cost: BRL 75.60

LATAM Pass Points generated: 2,600

Cost per thousand points: BRL 29.07

Plot 100 km

LATAM Pass Club – 40%

Transfer cost: BRL 189.00

LATAM Pass Points generated: 7,000

Cost for every thousand points: BRL 27.00

Other LATAM Pass customers – 30%

Transfer cost: BRL 189.00

LATAM Pass Points generated: 6,500

Cost per thousand points: BRL 29.07

Exclusive Lots

Lot 75 Km – Prestige Advantages Km Participants

LATAM Pass Club – 40%

Transfer cost: BRL 378.00

LATAM Pass Points generated: 14,000

Cost for every thousand points: BRL 27.00

Other LATAM Pass customers – 30%

Transfer cost: BRL 378.00

LATAM Pass Points generated: 13,000

Cost per thousand points: BRL 29.07

To see the full regulation, visit the promotion page.

Changes to the LATAM Pass

The LATAM Pass no longer allows the issuance of award tickets (award tickets) online. From now on, it is only possible to redeem tickets at the commercial rate. If you choose to use points on the company’s own flights and/or codeshare, the system will present the value in points based on a conversion made from the value of the paying ticket. Bear in mind that this change had a direct impact on the pricing of redemptions, in which the vast majority of sections were readjusted and became more expensive. We recommend that you evaluate this scenario.

Comment

The promotion can be a good opportunity for you who need to issue a LATAM Pass, but do not have enough points to do so, as it allows you to generate points in the program at a reduced cost.

The best opportunity of the partnership between Km de Vantagens and LATAM Pass in the current offer is the promotional lot of 50 Km = 10,000 points, which with the promotion will allow the generation of 14,000 points for a cost of R$23.92 per thousand, which is a value more attractive than the last promotion by LATAM, which offered a 60% discount on the purchase of points.

We suggest that you review your need to generate LATAM Pass points at this time. If you are interested, make your transfer through Km de Vantagens until next Tuesday (11).