Lawyer of Botafogo-SP athlete investigated for rape says he was “dancing in the hallway” | botafogo-sp

In a text message, the lawyer stated that documents were incorporated into the investigation to collaborate and that, in the images of the hotel corridor where the delegation was staying, the athlete appears “having fun dancing in the hotel corridor” (sic).

The following text was sent by the lawyer and is reproduced in full as it was sent, without corrections:

“Dr Graciele Queiroz, lawyer for Player João Diogo, went to the police station in Rio de Janeiro, to make it clear that all this is nothing more than a misunderstanding, diogo was staying in room 818 and at no time was the room invaded, João arrived from the nightclub and was having fun dancing in the hotel corridor in an act of joke between other athletes. João diogo is innocent, several documents were gathered to collaborate with the police, there is no indication that puts him in this horror scene, João diogo’s wish and that this lynching can end and the truth will come out.”

+ Read more news from Ribeirão and region

+ Video shows players in the hotel corridor where victim claims to have been abused

The athlete was the first to testify about what happened. Striker Dudu Hatamoto testified this Tuesday at the 4th Police Station (Praça da República) in Rio, thus canceling the request by letter rogatory to testify in Ribeirão Preto (SP), the city where he resides. Upon leaving the police station, the 19-year-old player did not speak to the press.

Video: Botafogo players, investigated for rape, enter the alleged victim’s room

In the police report, the three investigated gave the Santa Cruz stadium as their address. The Argentine Lucas Delgado did not appear to testify and, according to the Civil Police, he may have returned to his country of origin.

Botafogo’s advice said that Lucas had his contract terminated and that the other athletes were punished for disciplinary infractions. The club awaits the inquiry to decide on the future of the athletes. We couldn’t make contact with the defenses of Lucas Delgado and Dudu.