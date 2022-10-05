Leandro Castn wears the Corinthians shirt again; understand

On the historic 4th of July 2012, Leandro Castán played his last game with the Corinthians shirt. After ten years, the defender returned to wear the Timão shirt last Saturday.

The Libertadores champion played in a friendly match for Corinthians Associativo, a team formed by members of Parque São Jorge in the victory over Atletas de Cristo. The former player described the feeling when My Helm.

“It was a really cool feeling, the last time I wore the shirt was in the Libertadores final in 2012, so it was a great emotion to be wearing the Corinthians shirt, representing the Association there. The staff received me very well, I felt very prestigious and, as I said, it was a very special emotion for me”, he said.

With remarkable stints at Corinthians, Roma and Vasco, Castán retired in July this year, after terminating his contract with Guarani. Even playing for many clubs, the relationship with Timão stands out in the defender’s life.

“My relationship with Corinthians is the same as before, I’ve always had a lot of affection, a great respect for the club, I don’t believe it has changed. Of course, now I can express myself more with Corinthians, my children are Corinthians, I took them to a game so far, I’m seeing if I can take them to meet the CT, meet the players up close. Surely now that I’ve stopped, I can follow the club better“, he explained.

Still organizing his post-retirement life, Leandro Castán is getting ready to act more often with the mantle of Timão.

“I still don’t know if I’m going to play often, but I’m definitely going to play other games, I’ve been talking and the trend is for me to play more games. for São Paulo, I will be playing and I hope to be able to play at Parque São Jorge”, he concluded.

Check out Castan’s publications about wearing the Corinthians shirt again

