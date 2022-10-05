Learn HOW TO APPLY for a LOAN without having to leave home; check the options

Did you know that it is possible to carry out all the stages of a loan, from hiring to releasing the money, without having to leave your home? Well, it may seem like a lie, but there are already several institutions that offer the possibility. This is because, with the advancement of technology and the adaptation of people to online environments, banking transactions are just an addendum among the possibilities.

In this way, now to take out a loan, customers can avoid the huge queues and all the bureaucratic process, which was indispensable before. The possibility has different options and resources, so that the customer can find the best loan/credit option that fits their budget. Therefore, it is important to know which are the main institutions that offer the modality of online hiring.

How does a loan work?

Well, in advance, there are several loan contracting options, ranging from the budget made by the client, to the credit conditions arranged by the institutions. In this way, you can even customize the loan offers you want, making an agreement with the bank of your choice, in order to request the availability of money.

In addition, the function of the loan itself comes from the interest of institutions in offering a certain amount borrowed to their customers, in order to help them financially. In addition, banks also come out with advantages, of course. This is because, upon contracting a loan, the institution will stipulate an interest amount, considering the different conditions, and also the payment time.

In addition, among the types of credit, the most famous are personal loans and payroll loans. The first, as the name implies, concerns a credit option aimed at personal use, regardless of the client’s objective. The second concerns the consigned option, where upon request, the customer must, indispensably, commit some income or asset, such as payment security. It is also worth mentioning that for all types of loans, it is necessary to consult the institution of your choice, to better understand the conditions and rules of supply.

Institutions that offer the option of online form

1. Credits

First, before applying for a loan, you need to understand your CET (Total Effective Cost), considering the best options. Therefore, Creditas (credits.com), is one of the cheapest options, offering prices between 12.50% and 60.78% per year. The credit modality is consigned, therefore, it is necessary to offer some good/income as collateral.

The Provu (provu.com.br) is an option linked to the banks BMG and CBSS, in Brazil. To apply for a credit option, customers must pass a rigorous analysis, which will consider the appropriate interest rates, as well as consult on the payment history of the interested customer.

3. EasyCredit

Well, in this case, EasyCredit (easycredito.com.br) does not offer a specific option, but rather points out different hiring possibilities, seeking the best options that match the profile of the clients. In this case, the varied amounts can reach up to R$500. However, the platform only provides information. Thus, the contract must be made directly with the institution in question.

4. Serasa eCred

As with the previous option, the Serada eCred platform (serasa.com.br) works as a search channel to offer better options to customers. The aim is to find an ideal offer for the type of customer corresponding to the possibility. In addition, hiring also takes place in direct contact with the institution.

