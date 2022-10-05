LeBron James reacts to Lakers preseason debut

nba_lebron_james_reage_a_estreia_do_lakers_na_pre-season

LeBron James didn’t have much of a performance in the Lakers’ 105-75 loss to the Sacramento Kings, but a negative result in his preseason debut is unlikely to make him lose any sleep.

The player ended the match with four points, one rebound and two assists, missing all seven of his shooting attempts. He spent just under 16 minutes on the court, sitting out the entire second half, as did Westbrook and Davis.

LeBron said he’s had games before where his pitches haven’t gone in, adding that a preseason night doesn’t bother him. “I just missed a few pitches tonight,” he said.

“I lost three trays, all open, a few balls of three. It’s not the first time I’ve come out zero, but I’ve only played more. I started a game where I was 0-9 before, but I played 35-40 minutes, I had the opportunity to pick up my pace. I played 15 minutes tonight, but that’s the last thing on my mind when it comes to do or miss.”

LeBron said he’s just focused on getting back into the groove of play and testing out different schemes over the next few weeks. “For me, it’s just about getting into the rhythm and getting my conditioning,” he said.

“These are the easiest games and opportunities to obviously put in the things that we worked on last week, but also to get my pace and my conditioning while I’m on the court.”

On the other hand, LeBron said he saw the Lakers play a good defense in the first half. He also disagreed that the Lakers had problems offensively before going into halftime with a 46-41 lead.

“Yeah, I think in the first half we did a great job defending,” LeBron said. “And then we could have done a better job on the rebounds, we gave up some offensive players in the first half.”

The Lakers hit 31.7% of their shots overall and 23.5% from three-pointers in the first half against the Kings. However, the Lakers improved after the break to finish with an overall shooting rate of 40.8%.

The team now has a match scheduled with the Suns this Wednesday.

Check game highlights