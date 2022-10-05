Loretta Lynn, Country Star, Dies at 90 | Song

Country singer Loretta Lynn died Tuesday. The death was confirmed by the family to the Associated Press news agency.

“Our precious mother, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4, while sleeping at home on her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement reads.

Loretta Webb, the singer’s real name, began her career in the 60s. The daughter of a coal miner, she grew up in rural Kentucky, in the United States. In nearly 60 years of singing, she has released more than 70 albums and won a special Grammy Award for her career in 2010.

Loretta recorded 70 songs that reached the country charts in North America. Among her lyrical themes, verses about strong and independent women have always stood out.

As a child, she sang in church and in local singing contests. At age 13, she married businessman and producer Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, with whom she had four children. They were married until his death in 1996.

The singer’s career began when she was 23 years old and went on to perform in concert halls in the US state of Washington, accompanied by her brother’s band, Jay Lee Webb. In 1960, she signed her first contract and released her first song “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl.”

The two biggest hits came in the late 1960s: “Fist City” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter”.

The latter also gave its name to the film about the singer’s life, released in 1980. Called in Brazil as “O Destino Mudou Sua Vida”, the feature gave the Oscar for Best Actress to Sissy Spacek, who played Loretta. The screenplay was based on the biography released in 1975.

The 70s brought other successes to the singer’s career. That’s when he began his partnership with singer and lyricist Conway Twitty, on songs like “After the Fire Is Gone” (1971), “Lead Me On” (1971), “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” (1973), “As Soon as I Hang Up the Phone” (1974) and “Feelins'” (1974).

In the 1980s and 1990s, Loretta made fewer records and spent more time touring. One of the most prominent projects was made with singers Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton, called the Honky Tonk Angels.

‘Rediscovery’ by Jack White

In 2004, Lynn teamed up with Jack White (then lead singer and guitarist of the White Stripes) and released “Van Lear Rose”. The album won tours and awards, including two Grammy statuettes.