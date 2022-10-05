Lotofcil 2630, Quina 5966 and other lotteries: see numbers drawn (4/10) – National

Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in So Paulo (photo: reproduction)

Caixa drew lots this Tuesday (4/10) the contests Lotofcil 2630, Quina 5966, Timemania 1843, Dupla Sena 2426 and Dia de Sorte 664.

The event took place at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo (see how it went in the video below). O State of Mines updated all results in real time!

Check out this Tuesday’s lotteries (4/10)

Lotofcil 2630 – BRL 5 million

The player fills in 15 to 20 numbers from 01 to 25 on the card and hopes that 15 are drawn. There are smaller values ​​for 14, 13, 12 and 11 hits.

Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 03 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 13 – 14 – 16 – 17 – 20 – 21 – 22 – 25

prize

15 hits: 5 bets, BRL 1,052,966.44

14 hits: 577 bets, BRL 1,399.43

13 hits: 18586 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 181424 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 987292 bets, BRL 5.00

A bet from Guarapuava (PR), one from Tijucas (SC) and three made through the electronic channel hit the 15 tens

Next draw: BRL 1.5 million (5/10)

Quina 5966 – BRL 9.6 million

The player chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. The modality also allocates lower amounts to four, three and two hits.

Check the tens: 02 – 20 – 24 – 29 – 49

prize

5 hits: there were no winners

4 hits: 110 bets, R$ 5,143.33

3 hits: 7,925 bets, R$ 67.99

2 hits: 186,462 bets, BRL 2.88

Next draw: BRL 11 million (5/10)

Timemania 1843 – BRL 2.2 million

The contestant marks ten numbers from 01 to 80 and wins the prize if seven are drawn. Hitters of six, five, four and tens earn lower amounts, as do those who nail the Heart Team.

Check the tens: 18 – 23 – 34 – 39 – 41 – 47 – 54

Team of the heart: 54 – Manaus-AM

prize

7 hits: there were no winners

6 hits: 2 bets, BRL 35,427.78

5 hits: 80 bets, BRL 1,265.27

4 hits: 1,631 bets, BRL 9.00

3 hits: 15,105 bets, BRL 3.00

Heart Team: 3,153 bets, BRL 7.50

Next draw: BRL 2.3 million (6/10)

Dupla-Sena 2426 – BRL 12.4 million

The player writes down six to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws – the first with a large part of the prize. The principal amount comes out to whoever snags the six tens. There are values ​​for five, four and three hits.

Check out the dozens:

1st draw: 08 – 11 – 15 – 30 – 37 – 46

2nd draw: 04 – 10 – 15 – 18 – 21 – 22

Prize – 1st Draw

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 26 bets, BRL 7,848.91

4 hits: 2,057 bets, R$ 113.38

3 hits: 41,322 bets, BRL 2.82

Prize – 2nd Draw

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 37 bets, BRL 4,963.90

4 hits: 2,609 bets, BRL 89.39

3 hits: 48,099 bets, BRL 2.42

Next draw: BRL 13.5 million (6/10)

Lucky Day 664 – BRL 300 thousand

The player must hit seven numbers from 01 to 31, alluding to the days of the month, to pocket the money. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens. There are also values ​​for six, five and four hits and the “Ms of Luck”.

Check the tens: 03 – 04 – 10 – 16 – 24 – 25 – 27

Lucky month: 02 – February

prize

7 correct answers: none

6 hits: 43 bets, R$ 1,595.16

5 hits: 1,514 bets, BRL 20.00

4 hits: 18,419 bets, BRL 4.00

Good luck: 53,138 bets, BRL 2.00

Next draw: BRL 500 thousand (6/10)

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the gambler plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.