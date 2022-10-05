‘Love hormone’ may help cure heart disease, research indicates

posted on 10/04/2022 12:37 / updated 10/04/2022 12:38



(credit: shayne_ch13/Freepik)

The neurohormone oxytocin is already well known for promoting bonds and generating feelings of pleasure such as art, exercise and sex. However, researchers at the University Michigan State (USA) identified that the so-called “heart hormone” can help cure heart disease.

According to Aitor Aguirre, one of the experts who participated in the discovery, the hormone has the ability to activate cardiac repair mechanisms in injured hearts and in human cell cultures and that later on can be used as potential new therapies for heart regeneration. human.

The research was published, on September 30, in the scientific journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology and tested on zebrafish and human cell cultures. Zebrafish is known for its ability to regenerate organs including the brain, retina, internal organs, bones and skin.

“These results show that oxytocin stimulation is likely to be evolutionarily conserved in humans to a significant extent. Oxytocin is widely used in medicine for other reasons, so repurposing it for patients after heart damage is not a thing far from being done.” Even if the heart is only partially regenerated, the benefits for patients can be enormous”, says Aguirre.

The next research steps involve testing the theory in humans. “Oxytocin itself is short-lived in the circulation, so its effects in humans could be jeopardized by this. Specifically designed drugs with longer half-lives or more potency could be useful in this scenario. Overall, pre-clinical trials in animals and human clinical trials are needed to move forward”, emphasizes the researcher.

Coverage of Correio Braziliense

Want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian Mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow up!