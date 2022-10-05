Lula and Simone Tebet have lunch at Marta Suplicy’s house in SP | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) has lunch with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), at the house of Marta Suplicy (Solidariedade), in Jardins, São Paulo. She must formalize support for the PT in the second round on Wednesday afternoon (5).

In the morning, Lula passed by Rua Fidalga, in Vila Madalena, West Zone of the capital. Afterwards, she went to Rua Peixoto Gomide, in Jardins, to have lunch at the house of Marta, currently Secretary of International Relations at the São Paulo City Hall. The PT candidate for government in São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, is also present at the meeting.

Earlier, the MDB announced that it will maintain neutrality and allowed directories to position themselves as they wish. Tebet, on the other hand, should announce his support for Lula at 4 pm.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tebet met with Lula’s vice candidate, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the two took a picture holding Tebet’s government plan.

2 of 4 Tebet meets with Alckmin — Photo: Disclosure Tebet meets with Alckmin — Photo: Disclosure

3 of 4 Lula and Simone Tebet have lunch in São Paulo this Wednesday (5) — Photo: Abraão Cruz/TV Globo Lula and Simone Tebet have lunch in São Paulo this Wednesday (5) — Photo: Abraão Cruz/TV Globo

As revealed by Julia Duailibi’s blog, to face Bolsonaro, who on Tuesday (4) closed support from the governors of SP, MG and RJ, the PT wants a photo of Lula and Simone.

The PT will have a meeting today with political leaders and parliamentarians of the national congress, who will show support for the candidacy. The idea is to show the union and explore the adhesion of Simone’s strength.

In the state of São Paulo, the MDB announces support for Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) this Wednesday (5) at noon, with the participation of the mayor of the capital, Ricardo Nunes. And former president Michel Temer is due to meet Bolsonaro over the weekend, and is expected to announce support for it.

4 of 4 Presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Wednesday (5) in São Paulo — Photo: Abraão Cruz/ TV Globo Presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Wednesday (5) in São Paulo — Photo: Abraão Cruz/ TV Globo

One wing of the MDB remains reticent about the meeting, and prefers a solo announcement. As the party does not go completely to Lula’s side, it would be a way of protecting itself, and showing that support is critical. Until the afternoon of this Wednesday (5), calls, orders and arrangements should happen, keeping an eye on the announcement.

Duailibi: Rodrigo’s support for Bolsonaro and Tarcísio was a matter of ‘political survival’

Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB), candidate for vice on Tebet’s ticket, declared on Tuesday (4) that she will vote blank in the second round.