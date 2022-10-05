Lula has more party support; Bolsonaro, of governors

PT has 13 acronyms, while Bolsonaro has 4; Among governors-elect, 7 out of 15 are with the president

This week, the parties begin to define their support for the candidates in the dispute for the Planalto in the 2nd round. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has the declared support of 13 acronyms until Tuesday (4.Oct.2022), while the Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 4. elected in the 1st round on Sunday (2.Oct.), 7 aligned themselves with the current president and 4, with the PT.

Most of the support for each candidate comes from their respective coalitions. With PT, there are PC do B, PV, Solidariedade, Psol, Rede, PSB, Agir, Avante and Pros. The Rede-Psol federation made official its support for the former president since the pre-campaign of the 1st round. Bolsonaro’s coalition is made up of his party, the Progressives and the Republicans.

The PSDB, PSD, Novo and DC remained neutral and released their affiliates. Some of them have already spoken out publicly, such as the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who will support Bolsonaro, as well as the governor-elect of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo).

Among the defeated presidential candidates, Ciro Gomes (PDT) said, without naming names, that he will accompany the party, which has aligned itself with Lula. Sofia Manzano (PCB) did the same.

Simone Tebet (MDB), who came in 3rd place, has yet to speak out, but members of her party consider her support for PT for granted. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) will not support anyone. Her party has not yet defined.

governors

In the state scenario, Bolsonaro has at his side the governors of the 3 main electoral colleges in the country: Cláudio Castro (PL) and Zema, re-elected in the 1st round in Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, respectively, and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), in Sao Paulo.

The current president has declared support from 7 of the 15 governors elected on Sunday. In addition to 4 others who are currently in office and are competing in the 2nd round. Lula, in this scenario, has only 3 elected officials and 5 current governors.

Lula has the support of 3 governors of his party: Fátima Bezerra, in Rio Grande do Norte; Rafael Fonteles, from Piauí; and Elmano, from Ceará. In addition to them, Carlos Brandão (PSB) supports the PT in Maranhão.