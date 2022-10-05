Lula says he has already contacted Simone Tebet to talk about support in the 2nd round | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Tuesday (4th) that he has already sought out Simone Tebet (MDB) in search of support in the campaign for the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. however, that the negotiation of support must be done through the partisan instances.

“We have a time of respect for the relationship that our president [Gleisi Hoffmann] have with political parties. Before talking to people in person, we have tried to talk to political parties so that there is no rupture in the diplomatic relationship between political parties, because often the party does not want to support, it will release. But we always start by talking to the political party”, pondered Lula.

The statements were given to journalists after a meeting between PT and Franciscan friars at the campaign office in São Paulo.

Lula declared that he was also in talks with members of the PSD. According to him, party senators should support the PT candidate this Thursday (6).

The national president of the acronym, Gilberto Kassab, defended in July that the party remain neutral in the October elections. The PT, however, stated that he intends to count on the support of the acronym at the national level.

“Although Kassab supports our opponent in São Paulo, the PSD at the national level will support me for president. And so we are sewing”, he said.

Alongside Fernando Haddad, candidate for the government of São Paulo, Lula was asked about the declaration of support by the current São Paulo governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), defeated in the first round of the elections, to President Jair Bolsonaro.

The toucans decided, in the late afternoon of this Tuesday, to release the members of the acronym to either side in the presidential race. Shortly before the first round, allies of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) in the former acronym defended the useful vote – when voters give up their preference and vote for a candidate with more chances of being elected – for Lula.

“I never had a relationship with the current governor of São Paulo. If he decided to support Bolsonaro, it is his free decision, his sovereign. We are going to beat Bolsonaro with his support here in São Paulo,” he said.

“We are calm. The role of the second round is to convince people who were not yet convinced,” she added.

1 of 1 Lula meets with religious and says that support in the second round will be closed by the party — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Lula meets with religious and says that support in the second round will be closed by the party – Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Alliances in the second round

This Tuesday, the former president received other signs of support in the campaign for the Planalto. The first announcement, awaited by PT members and allies, was made by the PDT, which had former minister Ciro Gomes as a candidate for the presidency.

Critical of Lula and the PT during the campaign, Ciro said he followed the party’s decision.

Then came Cidadania, a party federated to the PSDB and which sided with the candidacy of Simone Tebet (MDB) for the Planalto. In the early afternoon, former Central Bank president Armínio Fraga declared his vote for Lula in the second round.

With the support, the PT hopes to reiterate the image that there is a partisan and social “broad front” against the reelection candidate, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The former president received Franciscan friars for a meeting. At the meeting, the provincial minister, Frei Paulo Roberto Pereira, blessed the PT campaign for the second round.

Active in the defense of the Quota Law and president of the NGO Educafro (Education and Citizenship of Afro-descendants and Needy), Frei David asked the candidate to commit to strengthening public policy. He claimed the offer of housing and food allowances to beneficiaries.

Lula nodded and, a short time later, said that education is a “question of honor”.

The law that guarantees the reservation of places for black, brown, indigenous and disabled people in public universities established a deadline for review in August of this year. Without clarity, the text does not address what the update procedure should be.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), studied putting to a vote in August this year a project that postponed from 2022 to 2027 the revision of the quota law, but the proposal did not go ahead.

In recent weeks, Lula’s campaign has seen a coordinated action by supporters of the reelection candidate to promote false news and information about Lula’s relationship with churches and Christians.

The approximation with the Christian electorate is one of the factors that the PT campaign assesses as necessary for an eventual victory in the new round of elections.

During the meeting, Lula again stated that he does not like the approximation between politics and religion. Once again, the former president said he prefers to put religion in the intimate part of his life.

“I don’t like to make any gestures that make it look like I’m using religion to play politics,” he said. “I don’t like to do carnival”, he added.

The PT also defended himself from another controversy involving religious people. By participating in the debate between presidential candidates TV Globo, Lula told the PTB candidate for the Planalto, Father Kelmon, that he was not a religious. “[Você] you’re in a costume, boy”, he declared. The excerpt was used as a kind of negative campaign against Lula by Bolsonaro supporters on social media.

“You saw that in the last debate I was forced to say some things that someone didn’t want me to say, but I couldn’t allow that to continue as if it were normal. Couldn’t allow it. In the name of God, I had to say some things that, in fact, the organizer of the debate or the political parties should have said,” Lula declared to the friars.