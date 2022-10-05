Lula tells what made him call Father Kelmon an ‘imposter’ in debate

Mariana Costa – State of Minas

posted on 10/04/2022 19:21



Lula and his wife, Janja, in a meeting with Franciscan friars, this Tuesday – (credit: Reproduction/Globonews)

Former President Lula (PT) explained why he called Father Kelmon (PTB) an “impostor” during the debate held by Rede Globo, last Thursday (29/9). “In the name of God, I couldn’t allow this to continue.” The statement was made this Tuesday (4/10), during a meeting between PT and his wife, Janja, with Franciscan friars.

“I like to profess my faith and demonstrate my religion in my privacy. I don’t like to be doing carnival,” she said.





Afterwards, Lula commented on the debate on Rede Globo, without mentioning the name of the PTB candidate.

“I was forced to say some things that someone didn’t want me to say, but I couldn’t allow it to continue as if it were normal”, he said.

“In the name of God, I had to say some things that, in fact, the organizer of the debate or the political parties should have said,” he added.

In the debate, the presidential candidates exchanged cursing and accusations during the moment when Kelmon called the PT candidate for questioning. In the discussion, the PT called his political opponent an “impostor” and “a bastard”.

Coverage of Correio Braziliense

Want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian Mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow up!