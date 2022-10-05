Lula voter dies after fighting with childhood friend over politics

posted on 10/04/2022 18:55 / updated 10/04/2022 18:55



(credit: Andréa Rêgo Barros/PCR)

A 59-year-old man has died after getting into a fight with a childhood friend for political reasons. The case took place on Monday (3/10) in Recife (PE).

One of the friends was 54 and would vote for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) while the 59-year-old would have voted for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The two men would have met on the street and started an argument and then they would have started violence by stabbing each other.

According to the Civil Police of Pernambuco (PCPE), in a note sent to the Mailtwo crimes were recorded: one of murder of a 59-year-old man and another of attempted murder of a 54-year-old man. On the date of the confusion both men were taken to hospital in serious condition, but the 59-year-old could not resist his injuries.

Bolsonaro’s voter was hit in the belly, while Lula’s voter had injuries to his leg, neck and belly.

Also according to PCPE, the case is still under investigation by a team from the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP).

Check out the full note:

The Civil Police of Pernambuco, through the Homicide Task Force/DHPP, recorded the murder of a 59-year-old man and the attempted murder of another 54-year-old man. The men were arguing in the Vasco da Gama neighborhood, Recife, when they got into a physical fight, both using white weapons. The two were injured and were taken to Hospital da Restauração, where the 59-year-old man died. The case remains under investigation by the DHPP team. More information cannot be provided at this time.

Coverage of Correio Braziliense

Want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian Mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow up!