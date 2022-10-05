Maceio City Hall | Health promotes workshop to prepare the Plan…

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) promoted, last Friday (30), in the auditorium of the Directorate of Health Surveillance (DVS), the 1st Workshop for Elaboration of the Strategic Action Plan to Combat Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases and Disorders (DACNT). The activity was organized by the Management of Attention to Chronic Diseases and by the Directorate of Management and Planning in Health (DGPS), with the collaboration of PET-Saúde Gestão e Assistência do CESMAC.

For the municipal secretary of Health, Célia Fernandes – who participated in the workshop, accompanied by the assistant secretary of Health Management, Roberta Borges, and by the special advisor for SMS Management, Giselle Mascarenhas – this planning is of great importance for the municipality and demonstrates the effort of professionals from Maceió to face the NTCD and the strengthening of the SUS.

Dr. Célia Fernandes, Municipal Health Secretary, highlights the work of the teams and the partnership with Cesmac. Photo: publicity

“It is with this commitment that the capital of Alagoas has achieved a significant evolution in the reach of the indicators of the Previne Brasil Program, a strategy of the Ministry of Health that proposes a new financing model for Primary Care in the SUS. And I also consider it important to highlight the partnership between SMS and Centro Universitário Cesmac, developed in various care and academic practices, such as the PET-Health Management and Assistance Program”, highlighted Dr. Celia.

At the Workshop, the technical areas met with the following objectives: to visualize the historical series of health indicators referring to mortality from NCDs x performance of the Municipal Health Plan guideline; present the organization of care services of the Care Network for Non-Communicable Chronic Diseases; to build an overview of the actions that the SUS in Maceió performs regarding non-communicable diseases and chronic diseases; and discuss the activities for the elaboration of the Strategic Action Plan to face non-communicable diseases and chronic diseases by 2025.

The workshop was attended by health professionals, teachers and students. Photo: publicity

For the manager of the SMS Chronic Diseases Care Network and tutor of PET-Saúde Cesmac, Camila de Moura Sales, the development of effective actions to reduce the indicators of premature mortality from chronic diseases, as well as prevention and health promotion actions are essential to avoid chronic diseases. She also highlighted the importance of teaching-service-community integration and the contribution of PET-Saúde Gestão e Assistência in organizing the workshop.

The coordinator of Health Situation Analysis at SMS and also coordinator of the PET-Saúde Cesmac project, Quitéria Ferreira, highlighted that the elaboration of the Plan constitutes a commitment of SUS Maceió, in line with the objectives of sustainable development of the World Health Organization. Health (WHO), in reducing mortality from NTCD by two percent per year.

“This is also a goal foreseen in the Municipal Health Plan of Maceió 2022-2025, hence the importance of bringing together the various technical areas and management teams, which add their experience to the contribution of preceptors, students and professors involved in PET-Saúde, in the organization and realization of the workshop”, Quitéria stressed.

SMS Health Situation Analysis Coordinator, Quitéria Ferreira, says that the Plan aims to reduce mortality from NTCD. Photo: publicity

The technician from the General Coordination of Health Planning, Rejane Melo, continued the workshop, presenting the objectives and methodology, as well as the relationship between the Municipal Health Plan 2022-2025 and the process of elaborating a Strategic Action Plan for coping with NTCDs.

For the consolidation of the Plan, health indicators related to chronic diseases were discussed, based on the historical series of the last five years and how the SUS service network is organized to meet the demands, with emphasis on care flows.

The SMS technical areas also shared the actions that they have already been implementing in the fight against DACNT and the technical productions on the subject. The axes of the National Plan of Strategic Actions to deal with Chronic Diseases were also presented, which will guide the next steps for the formulation of the local plan.

The workshop had the participation of health professionals linked to the technical areas and management teams of the Secretariat – Management of Care for Chronic Diseases, Coordination of Health Situation Analysis, Management of Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases, Management of the Health Promotion Network, General Coordination of Health Care Networks, Elderly Health Program, Food and Nutrition Program, and reference of the Violence GT – in addition to CESMAC professors, students of the PET-Health Management and Assistance Program of CESMAC and the medical internship in collective health at CESMAC, and interns in the Nutrition course at UFAL and Universidade Integrada Tiradentes (UNIT).