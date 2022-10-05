“Made the position available”; In a meeting with Ceni, São Paulo’s board makes a decision on the coach’s future

the board of Sao Paulo want permanence of Rogerio Ceni, but the coach was silent after losing the title to Independiente del Valle, last Saturday (1), in the final of the Copa Sudamericana. Managers have already communicated more than once that the desire is to continue with the coach. When asked at the press conference about his future, the commander deflected the conversation.

“Today was a very important day in the club’s history, where we could have changed this decade of struggle, but of suffering. We regret the fan who came with many difficulties, attended a very cool number, sang, encouraged, and does not leave here with a title. They will come back without the title, that’s what hurts the most. They spent, suffered and didn’t see São Paulo be champions. These are things I will think about in the next few days. There are two games, but we will analyze it calmly”, analyzed the coach.

This Tuesday (4), the coach’s permanence became an issue: “In a meeting this Tuesday afternoon (4), Rogério Ceni made the position available in São Paulo. Management paid for the coach until the end of the year because of the chance to reach Libertadores in 2023”, informed SPFC 24 hours journalists.

In contact with Bolavip Brasil, the board did not confirm the information, but assured that it wants the commander to remain for the next season and does not even think of names to replace him. The tendency is for Ceni to stay at least until the end of Julio Casares’ term.