Man disagrees with Detran inspection, comes back armed and kills employee in MT | Mato Grosso

A driver disagreed with the inspection of the Traffic Department (Detran), on the afternoon of this Tuesday (4), returned armed to the scene and killed the agency employee and also councilman Alfredo Krause (Podemos), 58 years old. The crime took place in Vera, 486 km from Cuiabá, this Tuesday (4), according to the Military Police.

Police arrested the suspect and took him to the police station. The victim, on the other hand, was taken with injuries to the abdomen to an emergency department in the city and was later removed to the Regional Hospital in Sorriso, in the mid-north of the state. He succumbed to his injuries and died en route to the hospital.

The president of the Vera City Council, Donizete Panizon, declared three days of official mourning. The wake and burial has not yet been informed by the Chamber.

Alfredo leaves a wife and a daughter. He held his first term as a councilor and acted as second secretary in the House. He was from Cornélio Procópio, in Paraná.

The state government informed, in a note, that it regrets the death of the server and said that all Detran units in the state, this Wednesday (5), will be closed in mourning. All appointments will be rescheduled.

In a note, the DMV informed that it is taking all measures and is providing assistance to the server and family members. He also said that Alfredo Krause had been a Detran employee for 8 years and was currently working on the 55th Ciretran de Vera vehicle inspection.

It is with deep regret that the State Department of Transit (DMV-MT) informs the death of server Alfredo Krause, 58 years old, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (04.10), in the municipality of Vera.

The server died after being shot in the abdomen by a firearm while on duty at the 55th Ciretran. Alfredo received emergency care while still at the scene and was later taken to the Hospital Regional de Sorriso, but he could not resist the wound and died on the way to the health unit.

In condolence for what happened, the DMV-MT informs that all units of the municipality in the state will be closed this Wednesday (5), with no public service. Citizens who are scheduled for October 5th will be rescheduled.