Man who left wife to stay with refugee he received at home separates from Ukrainian – News

One of the UK’s most talked about love stories has come to an early end. Security guard Tony Garnett and Ukrainian refugee Sofiia Karkadym announced their separation after just four months of dating.

The 29-year-old Briton had left his wife and two children to live a love story with Sofiia, 22, a refugee received at home by Tony and his ex-wife, Lorna. In a matter of ten days, the security guard decided to leave the family to date the 22-year-old Ukrainian.

The fulminant passion, however, came to an end, according to Tony’s interview with the British portal MailOnline. “We are finished as a couple.”

According to the security guard, the trigger for the end of the relationship happened during Tony’s birthday celebrations. The Briton says it was necessary to call the police to the scene to contain the confusion, in West Yorkshire, UK.





According to the British portal Metro, Sofia claimed that Tony treated her like a “dog”. The security would still have used the Ukrainian’s money for online betting, in addition to enjoying the benefits she gained as a refugee.

“Ukrainian women are strong. Vladimir Putin will not destroy us, Tony Garnett will not destroy me,” Sofia told the portal. The Sun. “It’s going to be a long, hard journey for me, but I’m going to rebuild my life, and when I do, I’ll be grateful he’s no longer a part of it.”

While the Ukrainian did not criticize her ex, Tony preferred to be more restrained.

“I knew we’d be idiots if we broke up, because we have a profile in the media and all the attention that’s been put on us on television and the internet,” says Tony. “I genuinely feel bad for her. She left her home and her country which is at war and knew no one here.”

After the breakup, Tony admitted that it was a mistake to start a relationship with Sofia. Still, the security guard says he doesn’t hold a grudge against his ex-girlfriend and is willing to help her find a new home in the UK.

“I hope she finds a safe place to live and a happy place. However, she is not for me”, concludes Tony.



