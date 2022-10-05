Mano Brown makes a strong speech and fans indicate that it could be for Neymar

Mano Brown made a strong speech during a show last weekend that may have been for Neymar Jr. The celebrity took a stand during the “Encontro das Tribos” festival, and fans who were present indicated that Mano Brown’s strong speech may have been for Neymar, who recently supported President Jair Bolsonaro.

While Brazil is going through a big important month to define who will be the country’s president, Mano Brown gave a strong speech about how he is seeing society, especially blacks, who choose to choose the ‘wrong’ side of history.

“In Brazil, rich black people become white, there are some idols of mine that shame me. He attacks other blacks, he votes against other blacks. This is the basic rule of survival for blacks in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is either true or it shows me otherwise.”said the singer.

After Mano’s strong statement, the idea arose that the speech may have been for PSG’s Neymar, who has recently become involved in politics. However, Mano Brown made a point of stating that the message is not for anyone in particular.

Bro Brown sends a message to Neymar? Check it out below