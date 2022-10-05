Márcia Sensitiva denies having predicted Lula’s victory in the first round

posted on 10/04/2022 18:44



Clairvoyant Márcia Sensitiva appeared on social media on Monday (3/10) to defend herself from the criticism she has been receiving since the result of the presidential elections on Sunday (2/10). With the decision going to the second round, she missed a prediction, made in December 2021, about the victory of candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first round.

WHERE IS MARCIA SENSITIVE, SHE PROMISED ME IN THE FIRST TURN — emer (@emerzow) October 2, 2022





Through a video posted on Instagram, the sensitive denied that she had affirmed the presidential candidate’s victory and said that she does not make predictions about politics. “I don’t do political scrying”, stressed the clairvoyant. “Last year, in October or November, I did the birth chart of both Lula and Bolsonaro. On the map, Regulus is a star, Lula is in a place where the possibility he has to win is impressive and I said ‘it could even be in the first round because Regulus is shining too bright’”, he recalled.

The sensitive also reinforced that birth chart reading is different from predictions. “Possibility through the birth chart is not clairvoyance, the word is possibility because of a star”, she pointed out. “I don’t predict politicians, nor did I vote for these politicians you are talking about,” she assured.

Márcia ended the video rebutting the accusations that she was Lula’s “accomplice”. “They said I’m an accomplice. Accomplice? For God’s sake, I only saw the guy’s regulus and nothing else”, she reaffirmed. “It’s just to explain to you that it’s all blah blah blah. Márcia didn’t have any clairvoyance and Márcia only told a piece of Lula’s astral map”, he concluded.





remember the case

The criticisms arose because of a speech by Márcia during a live with journalist Leda Nagle, in December 2021. At the time, the psychic said that, due to the astrological situation perceived by her in the astral map of the PT presidential candidate – which at the time had not yet had been confirmed as a candidate in these elections—he would win in the first round.

“By the solar revolution map, by Lula, Bolsonaro and Moro, the one who wins, by the astrological situation, is Lula in the head in the first round even”, guaranteed the seer at the end of last year. “It’s not Marcia who’s talking, it’s the map, which is very good for him. The 5th house is in Leo, there’s a Virgo that gives prominence, it’s all very good”, she declared. At the time, the candidates had not yet been confirmed and there was a possibility that ex-judge Sérgio Moro could run for the Presidency of the Republic.

About Bolsonaro, the astrologer said, in 2021, that he would have “very little chance of winning the elections, since the 5th house is in cancer, that is, the very posture of the children could compromise him.” Márcia also spoke about the Moro’s campaign, which, according to her, could face difficulties. “Moro even tends to have problems with money, to get money to run the campaign. Moro, poor thing, unfortunately, for me right…”, said the sensitive.

And in December 2021, Marcia Sensitiva said that Lula could win the elections in the 1st round. ???? pic.twitter.com/9jH323jNyE — ARTH (@anthunesarth) September 25, 2022

the sensitive marcia must be now throwing rock salt on the spirits that lied to her — maria capitolina (@anttrindade) October 3, 2022





SENSITIVE MARCIA YOU PROMISED ME DO SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/Ib0XLD0EYK — caiana (@tacacaio) October 2, 2022

sensitive marcia has spoken, and there’s still a shred of hope left in me!

make your word count, Lulinha 2022 pic.twitter.com/kIS0GvWCSl — squid 2022 ???? (@gadooficialmm) October 2, 2022

Sensitive Marcia, YOU PROMISED!!! OF TURN IT’S MORE TASTY / less than 1% / not even 1% / CALM PEOPLE / STUPID pic.twitter.com/SXVIMwrBnz — monkey (@_mahzk) October 2, 2022



