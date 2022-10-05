Maria is shocked by Eugenio’s fate

The final stretch of Pantanal promises some unusual surprises.

Despite being a remake of the original work written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and exhibited by the extinct TV Headline in 1990, wetland there were few, but changes that will surprise the nostalgic fans who watched the first version. In the remake signed by Bruno Luperi, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) had her destiny changed.

Is that in the remake of Globethe suffering woman will have her happy ending after the death of tenorio (Murilo Benício) and will move to Sarandi alongside Alcides (Juliano Cazarre). But unlike the first version, she will not say goodbye to the plot in the penultimate chapter, but in the last one and will attend the wedding of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Phylum (Dira Paes).

And it will be at the ceremony that she will meet a great friend who will also have a different fate in the remake of Globe. eugenio (Almir Sater), who supported Maria in a difficult time, when she was chased away by tenoriowhich is now a “haunt”which she makes a point of running away and even leaving the wetlandwill have a conversation about the new direction of their lives.

“And what are you going to do with this life?”will ask the character of Isabel Teixeira. “Your Zé Leôncio made me a proposal, which I am seriously considering accepting…”will drop the character from Almir Sater, mysterious. Retired from life on the rivers, man will leap into the arms of zuleica (Aline Borges).

EUGENIO’S OUTCOME

Maria Bruaca will be in shock with the fate of the shaver. zuleica will inherit a large part of the fortune that was tenorio and will manage many of the assets that belonged to the deceased.

rich and married zuleica will become a powerful woman and leave behind all past humiliation that she suffered at the hands of tenorio. she will meet eugeniothey will marry and the good man will stop being a prankster to stay with her on the farm.