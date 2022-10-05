“Marketing better than Serie A club…”; Brazilian champion alongside Adriano makes drastic career change

Flamengo fans keep the title of the 2009 Brasileirão with great affection. sixth championship of Serie A took ten years to be surpassed by the Club, which reached the seventh in 2019. Another factor that makes the Nation value the achievement even more is the difficulty in which the team coached by idol Andrade found at the time.

Led by Hadrian Emperor and Petkovic, Mais Querido turned the match against Grêmio on December 6 of that year and Ronaldo Angelim placed another cup at the Gávea headquarters. In that squad, other players wrote their names in the history of Rubro-Negro. Despite the controversies he was involved in when he left the team, where he played for almost ten years, Léo Moura is also seen by many fans as an idol of Mengão.

The player hung up his boots at Botafogo da Paraíba in 2020 and since then has been working as a player’s agent. Although, Léo Moura was presented this Tuesday (4) as the new reinforcement of Resenha FC, a Fut7 team. This is not the first time the sport’s team has announced a former Flamengo athlete. The midfielders Muralha and Rômulo, the side Zé Roberto and Leonardo Moura himself have already defended the shirt of the Piauí team.

With Manto Sagrado, Léo Moura played for more than 500 games, scoring around 47 goals. Despite the history and many titles on the account, such as two Brazilian Cups and five Cariocas Championships, the former shirt number 2 of Gávea was involved in controversies after leaving the Club. The crowd got scolded with the right-back for statements when he defended Grêmio, implying that needed to leave Rubro-Negro to win a Libertadores.