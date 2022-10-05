Markets this Wednesday, OPEC meeting, news from stock exchange companies and other highlights

Posted at 7:50 am

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h50)

Germany (DAX): -0.77%

London (FTSE 100): -1.05%

China (Shanghai Comp.): holiday

Japan (Nikkei 225): +0.48% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): +5.90% (trade closed)

Brent Oil: +0.86% ($92.5). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: +0.77% ($87.2)

Bitcoin futures: -0.71% ($20,145)

Iron ore

Due to the holiday in China, the Dalian exchange had no operations.

New York stock futures

At 7:50 am on Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.83% and the S&P 500 futures were down 0.81%. Nasdaq futures were down 0.74%.

OPEC on the radar

An OPEC+ meeting this Wednesday, 5th, is on the market’s radar. According to the specialized press, the group is considering a cut in oil production of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd).

OPEC+ is a group formed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Industrial production

Industrial production for the month of August will be released this Wednesday, 5th, at 9 am.

corporate highlights

B3 asks, Petrobras explains

B3 asked Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) for explanations after the news published by the newspaper Valor Econômico, on 10/04/2022, under the title “Petrobras and múltis also expand bets on the pre-salt”.

The article states that Petrobras plans to more than triple its oil production in the Búzios field, in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin, reaching two million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the decade.

Petrobras explained in a statement on the night of this Tuesday, 4th, that the information regarding the Búzios field contained in the aforementioned news was widely disclosed by the company, according to the Strategic Plan 2022-2026 and relevant published facts.

The oil company emphasized that the field has 4 platforms (P-74, P-75, P-76 and P-77) operating, with a nominal production capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) each.

Petrobras also informed that it signed, on behalf of the consortium operator of Búzios, contracts for another 7 units, two of which are chartered – Almirante Barroso (150 thousand bpd) and Almirante Tamandaré (225 thousand bpd) – and five of its own – P-78 ( 180 thousand bpd), P-79 (180 thousand bpd), P-80, P-82 and P-83 (the last three with the capacity to produce 225 thousand bpd each).

“Thus, the asset’s installed production capacity will rise from 600,000 bpd to around 2 million bpd by the end of this decade,” said the state-owned oil company.

Waterways (HBSA3) believes that there will be a restriction scenario during October

Hidrovias do Brasil (HBSA3) reported that during the month of September 2022 it operated iron ore in the region of Corumbá through the low water plan, in line with the natural seasonality of the hydrographic basin of this region.

The company highlighted that it believes that there will be a restriction scenario during the month of October, however the greater flexibility of Hidrovias’ current fleet should allow navigation not to be interrupted in the stretches of greater operational restriction.

With regard to Asunción (PY), there was transport of grains during the month of September 2022 and the best public projections available today show the possibility of navigation during the month of October, even in the midst of major restrictions.

Cemig: Aneel authorizes the operation of a generating unit

Cemig (CMIG4) and its subsidiary Cemig Geração e Transmissão reported that Cemig Geração Poço Fundo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cemig GT and owner of PCH Poço Fundo (PCH), obtained authorization from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to start the commercial operation of the UG-01 and UG-02 Generating Units.

The commercial operation of UG’s took place approximately 3 months ahead of the supply period established in the auction.

S&P reaffirms MRV rating

The rating agency Standard and Poor’s published a report reaffirming MRV’s National Long-Term Rating (MRVE3) at ‘brAAA’, with a ‘stable’ corporate rating outlook.

Enauta discloses the production of September

Enauta Participações (ENAT3) released the production for September 2022 after the market closed on Tuesday, 4th.

In September, the company’s total production reached 311,400 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 10,400 boe.

As per the material fact disclosed on September 21, the Atlanta Field resumed operations with 3 wells.

According to Enauta, the average production in the last week was approximately 13,800 bbl/day and the current production is around 16,000 bbl/day.

Also according to the oil company, production is still in the stabilization process and the commissioning of the new water plant should be completed by mid-October, when the system will start operating at full capacity.

Enauta also explained that, according to a material fact disclosed on September 30, production at the Manati Field was impacted by the lower demand for natural gas in the month.

Production at the Field was resumed on the 30th and the average production at the beginning of October was 1.50 MM m³/day, being 0.7 MMm³/day for Enauta.

IMC (MEAL3) completes asset sale in Panama

The International Meal Company Food (MEAL3) completed the sale of assets in Panama.

The sale of 9 Carl’s Jr. was made for the company Excelencia Y Superación.

“This asset sale is in line with the company’s objectives to simplify its structure and reduce its financial leverage,” explained IMC.

Biomm (BIOM3) enters into exclusive agreement with Swiss company

Biomm (BIOM3) has entered into an exclusive agreement with Bioeq AG, a Swiss biosimilars company, for the commercialization and distribution of the biosimilar drug ranibizumab (BQ201) in Brazil.

Ranibizumab is a monoclonal antibody fragment indicated for the treatment of severe retinal damage such as age-related neovascular (wet or wet) macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), edema macular defect with retinal vein occlusion (RVO) and visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (NVC).

