Matheus Costa criticizes Operário-PR in turn to Vasco: “We are loose” | worker-pr

O coach Matheus Costa made a strong outburst after Operário-PR lost a victory for the third time and was defeated by Vasco by 3 to 2, this Tuesday, in Ponta Grossa.

At the opening of the press conference, the coach called the team “soft” – including – for not being able to sustain the result after being in front twice in the game.

We are a loose team. I’m tired of reaching 44 minutes and not sustaining the result. We have to apologize to the fan, but we are lax. Does not exist. We don’t have the personality to wear the shirt of Operário-PR. I join in this. — The coach vented at the press conference.

The Phantom reached the fifth game without winning and is in a delicate situation. The team is 18th, with 32 points, and has five games to avoid the fall.

Despite the situation – and the outburst, Costa said that the club will continue to believe as long as they have mathematical chances.

Alvinegro is four points away from the first outside the relegation zone, Novorizontino.

– As long as I’m here, I’ll believe until the end. We have the conditions to be winning, but we can’t sustain it. Let’s keep working, we know the teams are “lapping”. I’ll do my best to get the PR worker out of this situation,” he concluded.

Operário-PR returns to the field against Chapecoense, on Saturday, at 11 am, in Chapecó. The duel is valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Series B.