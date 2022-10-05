MDB should release support in the 2nd round with Tebet close to Lula

Treasurer of the acronym, Senator Marcelo Castro said he seeks support for the PT candidate, but sees divergences in the States

Differences in state directories about the MDB’s positioning in the 2nd round should lead the acronym to release its affiliates to declare support for the candidates for the Planalto, said the acronym’s treasurer, Senator Marcelo Castro, this Tuesday (4.Oct.2022).

The emedebista also said that Simone Tebet (MDB), the candidate of the defeated party in the 1st round of the dispute, should declare support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“The MDB is a very large party, it is a federation. Have directories that are favorable [apoiar Lula], directories that are against. Where is the party going? release everyone“, said Castro, citing the party administrations in São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul as opposed to supporting the PT.

Castro considers that Tebet’s support will be given even with the position “critique” of the then candidate for Lula. The treasurer said he sought to get the party to speak out in favor of Lula.for the history of the MDB in defense of democracy, freedom of the rule of law, respect for institutions“. For the senator, “MDB should commit to this project“.

According to the senator, MDB candidates for the government heading to the 2nd round, such as Eduardo Braga, in Amazonas, expect support from Lula throughout the campaign.

The senator recalled that the party, in states in the Northeast, is already supporting Lula or even supported him in the 1st round. The former PT president will meet with the acronym’s directory in Piauí on Wednesday (Oct 5).