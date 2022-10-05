Meeting with Textor and monthly spending of R$ 20 thousand with a private team: how Patrick de Paula tries to redeem himself in Botafogo

criticized by Luís Castro in a press conference last Monday (3/10), Patrick de Paula keeps its focus and seeks to conquer its space in the Botafogo. That’s what people close behind the wheel guarantee. “O Globo” and “Coluna do Venê”, in “O Dia”, brought the player’s view of the facts.

According to the two vehicles, Patrick de Paula spends R$20,000 a month with his own preparation team. Are two personal trainersbeing a footvolley specific to work in the sand, a nutritionist, a chiropractor and a coach sports focused on mental preparation.

The midfielder expected to be among those listed for the match against palm treesbut was not dissatisfied or upset by the absence from the list or by the words of Luís Castro.

According to “The Day”, Patrick de Paula had a recent conversation with John Textor, who “highlighted the player’s effort to get a good performance”. Both the shareholder and the football director Andrew Mazzuco they believe in football from the steering wheel and gave a vote of confidence.

Damaged by facial paralysis, Patrick lost recent games and is still looking for the best level to be used again at Botafogo, in which he is the most expensive signing in history and has a contract until 2026.