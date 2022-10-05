Mega-Sena 2526: Players can win up to R$3 million this Wednesday (5th); HOW TO BET

A new raffle Mega Sena will be held on Wednesday night (5). The 2526 contest reaches the prize of R$ 3 million, which will be paid to players who manage to match the six dozen drawn.

As usual, the draw will take place from 8 pm, at Espaço de Loterias da Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. Players will be able to follow the event through the institution’s social media and YouTube.

Bets can be registered until 7 pm on the day of the draw, according to official Brasília time.

Last Mega Sena draw

The Mega-Sena contest 2525, held last Saturday (1), had the biggest prize in the history of the lottery, exceeding R$ 317 million.

On the occasion, two bets nailed the six numbers of Mega, one made online and the other in the city of Fernandópolis – SP. Each winner took BRL 158,926,894.27.

The numbers revealed by the globe were as follows: 04-13-21-26-47-51.

However, there were winners in other bands. Check out:

With 6 hits – 2 winning bets and each one will take home the amount of R$ 158,926,894.27;

With 5 hits – 814 winning bets and each one will take home the amount of R$ 33,910.24;

With 4 hits – 52,760 winning bets and each one will take home the amount of R$ 747.39.

According to the Federal Savings Bankthis contest had a total collection of R$ 478,756,422.00.

How to compete for R$ 3 million?

The player can register their guess in person at one of the lottery units or online, through the lottery website or app.

However, it is important to note that in the case of online betting, the player must register, have a CPF valid and be 18 years of age or older.

Mega-Sena’s minimum bet is BRL 4.50 and allows the player to choose six numbers to compete. The guesses above six dozen are more expensive and can reach up to R$ 22 thousand.

However, for online betting it is necessary to spend at least R$ 30. However, this amount can be used for other draws, such as: Dupla Sena, Super Sete, Dia de Sorte, Lotomania, Timemania, Quinaamong others.

Biggest prizes in the history of the Mega-Sena

Check out the five biggest prizes ever drawn by the Federal Lottery.

Concurso 2,150 awarded a bet with BRL 289.4 million in 2019:

Concurso 2037 awarded two bets with BRL 211.6 million in 2020;

Contest 1,764 awarded a bid with R$ 205.3 million in 2015;

Contest 1,772 awarded two bets with BRL 197.4 million in 2015;

Contest 2,463 awarded two bets with BRL 189.3 million in 2022.

Odds of winning

In conclusion, the more numbers are marked on the betting sheet, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning.

See the chart below for the probability of success:

Number of played numbers bet amount Hit probability (1 in) Seine Quina Block 6 4.50 50,063,860 154,518 2,332 7 31.50 7,151,980 44,981 1,038 8 126.00 1,787,995 17,192 539 9 378.00 595,998 7,791 312 10 945.00 238,399 3,973 195 11 2,079.00 108,363 2,211 129 12 4,158.00 54,182 1,317 90 13 7,722.00 29,175 828 65 14 13,513.50 16,671 544 48 15 22,522.50 10,003 370 37