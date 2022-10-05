Meningitis: With a 136% increase in the number of cases, Bahia is experiencing an outbreak of the disease – Notícia – Saúde

Data released by Bahian health authorities show an exponential increase in the number of meningitis cases. Considered as an outbreak by the Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab), the growth was 136%, compared to the numbers recorded last year.

Usually caused by an infection – whether bacterial, viral or resulting from other etiologies – meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. It can affect individuals of any age and occur at any time of the year.

As pointed out by Sesab, the number of occurrences of the disease in Bahia jumped from 105 cases and 21 deaths, in 2021, to 248 cases and 43 deaths registered until the last day 28 of September.

The information released by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Divep) of the state agency throughout the year already pointed to a progressive growth in the indices related to the disease. In March, the first epidemiological bulletin showed that there were 23 cases and 3 deaths. Months later, in May, the epidemiological picture was 56 records and 11 victims.

In both communiqués, the Southwest region was the territory with the highest incidence. In the first, the public aged 10 to 14 years was the most affected, considering the incidence (0.14/100,000 inhabitants). The second coefficient (greater than 0.4/100 thousand inhabitants) was higher among those aged less than 1 year.

In the assessment of the Health Department, the return to normal life after the Covid-19 health crisis increased the risk of transmission of several diseases, including meningitis. Low immunization would also be a facilitating point for the circulation of the disease, according to Sesab.

Vaccination, in fact, is considered the most effective way to prevent the disease. In the public network, the Pneumococcal 10 Valente conjugate, Meningococcal C conjugate, Pentavalent and BCG vaccines are available for children under 1 year and up to 4 years of age, which protect against some types of bacterial meningitis.

Since 2020, the Ministry of Health has been making the quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine (ACWY) available to adolescents aged 11 to 12 years, and as of June 2022, it has been recommended for health workers. Vaccines against meningitis for specific groups are also offered at the Special Immunobiological Centers (CRIE).