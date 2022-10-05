Merchant eliminates 116kg in a single treatment at Hospital da Obesidade

No dreams, no expectations, no self-esteem and fear of death. That’s how merchant Marcello Mansur, 33, felt until October last year when he weighed 232kg. Since the age of 18, he has been overweight, but the pandemic has worsened his situation, which has had to close the doors of the business and was seriously affected by anxiety, sedentary lifestyle and the scarcity of resources to survive the crisis.

Before seeking help, Mansur, like a good part of the Brazilian population, saw obesity as an appearance problem. But since 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the problem as a disease that brings a series of complications, such as chronic non-communicable diseases, accounting for about 72% of deaths recorded in Brazil.

In addition to psychological issues, Mansur faced physical complications resulting from morbid obesity: he could no longer sleep or walk properly, he developed other diseases such as leg ulcers, chronic ingrown toenails, in addition to tests with very altered rates. Any basic day-to-day movement became extremely uncomfortable, getting around became difficult. He also couldn’t feel the least bit well, as the clothes didn’t fit him anymore. In the closet, only four T-shirts and three shorts were the clothing options.

“I had nightmares that involved scenarios about my death, like scenes with coffins or my mother crying. I didn’t understand obesity as a disease, but I was ashamed of my weight, I didn’t want to leave the house. In the end, I only learned through the pain, I let it reach my limit to seek help.” Marcello Mansur, merchant

From the city of Alcobaça, in the south of Bahia, where Marcello kept a small restaurant on the beach, the merchant left, in October 2021, for the Hospital da Obesidade, in Salvador (BA), the only one in Brazil to treat the disease properly. multidisciplinary and with the method of hospitalization. Friends, family and even the justice helped Marcello with all the bureaucratic and financial part of the 410-day treatment, which involved more than 70 professionals dedicated to the case.

Today, with more than 100 kg less, Marcello feels alive, with plans to study, work in a new business, move to another city, have children and share a home with his girlfriend, whom he met during treatment.

An obese person lives, on average, eight years less than a healthy one, according to the Ministry of Health. But, before starting the treatment, Mansur still didn’t have the understanding that life expectancy could improve a lot by eliminating the weight that needed to be considered healthy. “Either I took care of myself or I died. It’s a hospital that saves lives, I’ve never lost so much weight and in such a healthy way. Today I choose my clothes and it’s not the clothes that choose me. I gained another 30 years of life at least,” she says.

Method of hospitalization

Although it is a serious disease, obesity can be treated. Some of the important tools in the process are a balanced diet, targeted physical activity and psychological support.

Hospital da Obesidade is the only one in Brazil that has a multidisciplinary team with doctors, nurses, nutritionists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists and physical educators. Each patient is treated individually, which allows overcoming obesity with health, with sustainable changes and without the need for other methods considered more aggressive, such as bariatric surgery.

One of the differences is the method of hospitalization. According to the hospital doctor, Dr. Kayak Petronilo, the model is considered effective in the diagnosis and treatment of the causes and effects of obesity in an individualized, complete way and with sustainable results.

“Like any other disease, obesity needs diagnosis, medical follow-up and treatment, as it can be the cause of a series of inflammatory complications, physical limitations, social isolation and psychological problems associated with anxiety, stress, lack of self-esteem, among others. questions. It is even necessary to follow up even after achieving success in terms of weight loss so that the patient remains non-obese, something that is also part of the method applied in the hospital”, he says.

Much more than treating the effect of the disease, it is necessary to treat the cause through individualized care. Therefore, according to the doctor, adherence to treatment is clearly more difficult in an outpatient approach only, as it has little effectiveness in preventing the interference of factors that caused or maintain obesity.

The patient who is inpatient at the Hospital da Obesidade can be assisted by a team of professionals duly trained to provide the necessary emotional, psychic and physical support. In this way, other developments are emerging, in addition to physical ones, such as improved self-esteem, independence, improved interpersonal relationships, well-being, better sleep quality and mobility. Dr. Kayak Petronilo, doctor at Hospital da Obesidade

Hospital da Obesidade performs medical evaluation with bioimpedance free of charge for people with obesity.

